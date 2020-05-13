De Blasio: Cases of COVID-19-linked pediatric syndrome growing in NYC

There are now 82 confirmed cases of pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome in New York City, a figure that’s gone up consistently in recent days, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday.

Of them, 53 have tested positive for coronavirus antibodies or the virus itself, and one has died.

The city doesn’t know why children are susceptible, how long it takes to manifest or what the likelihood is of developing it, de Blasio said. There is going to be a multilingual public service announcement starting Wednesday, he announced.

Even as the state moves toward reopening parts of its economy, health officials are investigating the syndrome, which is apparently linked to COVID-19 and has been described as rare. Statewide as of Tuesday, has infected at least 100 children and killed three of them, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo cautioned.

In addition to the boy, 5, from New York City, an 18-year-old girl from Suffolk County and a 7-year-old boy from Westchester County have died.

It is especially unsettling, Cuomo said Tuesday, because health experts initially believed children were not severely affected by COVID-19, exhibiting little or no symptoms.

Cuomo has ordered hospitals statewide to prioritize COVID-19 testing for children displaying symptoms that may indicate they are infected with the syndrome.

Parents are being advised to seek immediate care if their child has a fever for more than five days, severe abdominal pain, trouble breathing, change in skin color, as well as racing heart or chest pain.

Meanwhile, according to the three indicators being eyed to decide whether to begin to reopen New York City's economy, there were mixed results, de Blasio's office reported Wednesday.

The number of hospital admissions for suspected coronavirus was up — 78 on Monday vs. 51 the day before. The number of people in public hospitals in intensive care was 561 on Monday, vs. 550, and 13% tested positive compared to 14% a day earlier.

De Blasio also said the city is adding 9.2 miles of bike lanes, including along parts of Broadway in lower Manhattan.

Northwell reports 15 COVID-19 deaths at its hospitals

Elsewhere, Northwell Health on Wednesday said 15 patients died in the last 24 hours at its hospitals from COVID-19, the lowest number of deaths it has reported in more than a month.

The number of deaths are half of what they were a week ago.

The New Hyde Park-based health system said it had 1,038 COVID-19 patients at its hospitals, a 22% drop from last Wednesday.

About 32% of its COVID-19 patients are in ICU, which is a slightly lower percentage than it has been for the last month.

Northwell said it had 706 COVID-19 patients at its Long Island hospitals, a 23% fall from the week prior.

Overall, the state continued to see decreases in hospitalizations, intubations and new cases Tuesday. The daily coronavirus death toll was reported at 195, an increase from the previous day’s 161, but still well below the peak of nearly 800 in early April, Cuomo reported.

As the indicators improve, Cuomo announced Monday that three upstate regions will resume some economic activity including construction, manufacturing and retail curbside pickup starting Friday after a two-month statewide shutdown caused by the coronavirus. Two other upstate regions also may be able to partially reopen, he said.

Long Island is not ready to reopen, since it had met only five of seven bench marks, including hospitalization rates, testing capability and hospital bed capacity, though Cuomo and other officials said the region is getting close.

The number of new confirmed cases on Long Island continued a general decline that is edging it closer to the numbers when the pandemic first escalated in Nassau and Suffolk in mid-March.

Nassau reported 97 new cases for a total of 38,434, according to state figures released Tuesday. Suffolk reported 151 new cases for a total of 37,062. New York City reported 766 new cases for a total of 186,123. New York State reported 1,430 new cases, for a total of 338,485.

With Matthew Chayes and David Reich-Hale

