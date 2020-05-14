Northwell Health sees COVID-19 patient count drop below 1,000

Northwell Health on Thursday said it has crossed a milestone in its COVID-19 patient count, as the number has dipped below 1,000 for the first time since March.

The health system said it has 986 COVID-19 patients at its 19 hospitals, the lowest since it had 838 on March 24. A day later, the number of coronavirus patients had spiked to 1,063.

Northwell added that it's seen a 23% reduction in patients since the same period a week ago.

The hospital has 2,000 patients who are not hospitalized for the coronavirus, said Terry Lynam, a Northwell spokesman.

"We still have plenty of space available," Lynam said. "We have 1,800 beds that are not in use. If you exclude the extra beds we had to create, we still are only three-quarters full."

Northwell said it had 676 COVID-19 patients on Long Island, a 24% week-over-week fall.

In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday that he wants to broaden who should be tested for coronavirus — a change from his early directive that tests be limited only to the most dire cases.

Those who should be tested, he said, include anyone with symptoms, anyone in close contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient and those who work in a “congregate residential setting” — a nursing home, a shelter, an adult care facility — regardless of symptoms.

He said test sites are listed at nyc.gov/covidtest

The city is expected to lose around $7 billion in tax revenue over the next year — on top of the same amount lost since the coronavirus crisis began in March, de Blasio said Thursday morning on CNN.

De Blasio said a $17 billion bailout over two years, which is included in a $3 trillion stimulus package proposed by House Democrats, is “a very realistic figure.”

“I guarantee you, and I hate saying it, the lost revenue alone over the next few years will likely be $17 billion,” the mayor said. “This is just getting us back to the point where we can run our government, provide the basic services, keep the people who have been the heroes in this crisis.”

De Blasio has cautioned that the city would need to furlough or lay off municipal workers absent a bailout.

The mayor also said if the rates of coronavirus infection and hospitalization continue to decline, the city could begin as early as next month to allow some businesses — including nonessential retail establishments — to reopen, albeit “with a lot of social distancing, with a lot of precautions in place, where people do not have to gather in tight spaces, in large numbers, where people can go and do what they do without creating a health danger.”