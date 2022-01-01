A sharp rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations and a large number of employees out sick with the coronavirus amid a surge in overall cases is causing strains on Long Island hospitals.

Over the seven days ending Thursday, the number of patients with COVID-19 in Long Island hospitals increased more than 73%, to 1,374 on Thursday compared with 793 on Dec. 24.

Meanwhile, hospitals are reporting hundreds of staff out sick.

At NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island, more than 300 staff were sick with COVID-19 as of Saturday morning, said Dr. Leonard Krilov, an infectious disease specialist and chairman of pediatrics at the Mineola hospital.

None were sick enough to be hospitalized, and they’re "not necessarily terribly ill, but obviously they’re unable to work if they have active COVID," he said. "That’s adding an additional strain in caring for patients."

Stony Brook Medicine reported that 664 employees tested positive for the virus between Dec. 18 and Friday, and Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital Friday said more than 200 employees were out sick.

Dr. Adhi Sharma, president of South Nassau, recently said that the rising hospitalizations and sick employees are making it more challenging to provide adequate staffing — and if the trend worsens, elective procedures and screenings may need to be postponed to ensure high-quality emergency care.

Many of the newly admitted patients who tested positive were not admitted because of COVID-19, hospitals are reporting. That reflects how widely the virus has spread in the last few weeks, Krilov said.

The number of new COVID-19 cases on Long Island more than doubled between Monday and Thursday, and the seven-day positivity rate Thursday stood at nearly 21%, the highest level since early in the pandemic.

On Saturday morning, of 114 patients at NYU Langone—Long Island with COVID-19, 68 — or 60% — were admitted initially because of reasons other than COVID-19 and, during admission, tested positive for the virus, Krilov said.

"It can still put a strain on the system, because once you know they’re positive, even if it’s for other reasons, what do you need to do for isolation, what do you need to do for protective equipment and things like that?" Krilov said.

Northwell Health, the state’s largest hospital system, reported Thursday that 20% to 40% of its patients with the coronavirus were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19.

That doesn’t mean that coronavirus cases in people listed as admitted for other reasons are "coincidental or harmless infections," state Department of Health spokeswoman Samantha Fuld said in an email.

COVID-19 may be contributing to those hospitalizations, because their medical conditions may be aggravated by the virus, leading them to get sick enough to require admission, she said.

Scientists have said since the beginning of the pandemic that people with heart and lung conditions, cancer, diabetes and other diseases are more likely to get seriously ill if they contract the virus.

Although omicron has been more successful than previous variants in eluding the vaccines, resulting in more cases of fully vaccinated people contracting the virus, the vaccines continue to be highly effective in preventing severe illness, data shows.

In the week ending Dec. 26, the statewide hospitalization rate for unvaccinated people was 30 per 100,000 people, while the hospitalization rate for fully vaccinated people was 2.1 per 100,000, state Health Department data shows.

Krilov said that at NYU Langone-Long Island, the vaccinated people being admitted are especially vulnerable because of old age or conditions that make them more susceptible to severe COVID-19.

"If they’re there for symptomatic COVID, it’s because they also have major underlying other morbidities — whether it be extremes of age or immunosuppression or chronic kidney disease or something like that," he said.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

