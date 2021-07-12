The daily positivity level in test results for COVID-19 surpassed 1% across New York State for the second day in a row, state data released Monday showed.

It was the latest sign of how COVID-19 indicators have been inching upward for several weeks, despite the state's vaccination rates and summer weather bringing more people outdoors.

The statewide daily average in results from Sunday was 1.10%, up from 1.02% the previous day, state data showed. Exactly two weeks earlier, tests on June 27 produced a positivity level of 0.52%.

Nassau County saw a daily positivity level of 1.12% on Sunday. Suffolk County registered 1.05%. Exactly two weeks earlier, Nassau sat at .047% and Suffolk registered .061%, according to state data.

The number of new confirmed cases in test results from Sunday was 42 in Nassau County, 41 in Suffolk County, and 350 in New York City.

Throughout New York State, one person died on Sunday of causes related to the virus, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.

"New Yorkers are continuing to fight COVID-19 throughout the state, and it's critical to remember that getting shots in arms is the key to our ultimate success," Cuomo said in a statement Monday.

Statewide, 73.3% of New Yorkers aged 18 or older have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination shot, according to the CDC. When it comes to New York's total population, 61.1% have received at least one shot, CDC figures show.

Cuomo and other officials have said that convincing the unvaccinated population to get the shots is key to wiping out the virus, especially as more dangerous and contagious variants emerge.

