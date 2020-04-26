Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Mayor Bill de Blasio used Sunday’s daily coronavirus briefing to outline his vision for what New York City will look like once the pandemic passes.

With that in mind, he announced the creation of the Fair Recovery Task Force, comprised of past city administrators as well as others with deep knowledge of economic, education and social issues.

De Blasio described the group as “an amazing collection of New Yorkers bringing their talents together.”

The eight-member group is expected to deliver a preliminary report to him June 1, the mayor said.

Among the goals of the task force, de Blasio said, is filling a gap in federal leadership about ways to begin recovery efforts once the pandemic ends.

"We see it over and over again," de Blasio said at his Sunday briefing on the COVID-19 pandemic. "Working families brought to their knees. … We see the federal government focusing on the wealthy and corporations before working people."

He said the task force's aim will be to "get people back to work" and come up with plans to deal with specific racial and economic inequality issues that thave emerged amid the pandemic.

“We re going to build something more fair. We are going to build something for everyone,” he said. “This recovery has to have that spirit, that New York spirit, that everyone matters. It doesn’t matter who you are or where you come from, everyone needs to be included and we need to build a more better and more just society than the one we left behind.”

The task force members are Patrick Gaspard, president of the Open Society Foundation; Richard Ravitch, former lieutenant governor of New York; Jennifer Jones Austin, co-chair of de Blasio’s transition team and the chief executive officer of the Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies; Carl Weisbrod, a past senior adviser to the mayor; Henry Garrido, executive director of District Council 37; Maria Torres Springer, vice president of U.S. programs at the Ford Foundation, and Liz Neumark, chief executive officer of Great Performances, a catering and planning firm. Neumark will focus on hunger issues.

De Blasio also said he will appoint a commission to look at amending the city charter to address inequality.

“We just don’t need a recovery,” the mayor said. “We need a transformation.”

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is expected to give his daily update on the pandemic at noon Sunday.



