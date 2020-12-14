As COVID-19 vaccine arrives and rates rise, Cuomo warns of potential shutdown

As a Long Island Jewish Medical Center critical care nurse became the first New Yorker inoculated with the COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, the statewide positivity rate grew to 5.66%, hospitalizations increased by more than 300 and Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo warned that a shutdown could loom if the trajectory doesn't change.

To stem the tide, the governor during his coronavirus briefing on Monday renewed his directive for hospitals to balance their patient loads and increase capacity by 25%, as well as calling for New Yorkers to cut down on the small gatherings that state contact tracing data shows to have caused 74% of COVID-19 exposures.

"If we do not change the trajectory, we could very well be headed to shut down, and shut down is something to worry about," Cuomo said. "That is really something to worry about because all these businesses close. We go back to where we were. All nonessential businesses close."

Long Island's positivity rate stands at 5.70% over a seven-day average, according to the governor, and there are 935 hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Long Island as of Sunday. There are 5,712 hospitalizations statewide, an increase of 302 over Saturday.

Under updated microcluster metrics, a region in New York would enter a "red zone" shutdown if growth in cases and hospitalizations indicates that hospital capacity would reach 90% within three weeks.

On Monday morning, Sandra Lindsay of Port Washington, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, was vaccinated by Dr. Michelle Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, the state's largest health system.

Hospitals throughout Long Island were receiving shipments of vaccines on Monday, with plans to begin their own inoculations as soon as later in the day and on Tuesday.

In New York City, officials announced during a news conference that five city hospitals would begin administering the vaccine Monday, followed by 37 more on Tuesday and two more facilities on Wednesday.

The vaccine will continue to be distributed to health care workers Monday including respiratory therapists, ICU nurses and emergency room doctors that intubate patients, city officials said. The distribution will be staggered across the city health system as some recipients have experienced minor flu-like symptoms that could keep them out of work for a day, officials said.

"The cavalry is on the way," said Dr. Dave Chokshi, commissioner of the City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene. "It’s good news of course, but we must acknowledge it’s a slow and steady march."

Within 24 hours of vaccination, the data will be reported to the citywide immunization registry, Chokshi said.

"We are going to be distributing this vaccine quickly and effectively," said Mayor Bill de Blasio, who urged residents to remain vigilant as COVID-19 surges during the winter months. "We are also going to be doing it equitably. We are going to be doing it fairly for the people that need it the most."

While the city’s precise allotment of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — which could receive FDA authorization this week — is unknown, Chokshi said the city has been told to plan to plan for approximately 465,000 doses over the first three weeks of distribution.

The mayor said indoor restaurants in the city will remain closed "for the foreseeable future" but that more public schools are beginning to reopen for five-day-per-week in-person classes. This week, the city will reopen 250 schools where the majority of children can attend classes, he said.

With Robert Brodsky

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts.