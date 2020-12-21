British Airways has agreed to require all travelers heading to New York from the United Kingdom to have a negative COVID-19 test before boarding, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Monday, as he also announced that New York has vaccinated more people than any other state in the country.

British Airways will mandate the tests starting Tuesday, as New York State is added to the list of 120 countries with the requirement while alarm continues to build over a new variant of the virus in the U.K.

Cuomo said he is also asking the other two airlines that fly from the U.K. to New York — Delta and Virgin Atlantic — to require the test, but they have not yet made a commitment.

"If they do not agree voluntarily, then New York State will pursue other options," Cuomo said, without elaborating.

He added: "I want to thank British Airways. This was a very rapid decision by them. Obviously, British Airways could have taken a different path but they agreed to be cooperative."

Cuomo criticized the U.S. federal government for not instituting the requirement in New York or nationwide, or halting flights outright from the U.K.

"I would not be doing my job as governor of New York if I sat here and let the federal incompetence create another emergency disaster that costs the lives of New Yorkers," he said. "This is another disaster waiting to happen."

He added: "I think the U.S. should halt travel until they know what they are talking about. Period."

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the strain is "out of control" around London and southeastern England, though experts have said it is not clear whether it is more lethal, and they expressed confidence that the vaccines now being rolled out would still be effective against it.

Cuomo said he "intuitively" believes that the U.K. variant is already in New York, given the volume of daily plane flights and thousands of daily passengers that arrive in the region. Under preexisting COVID restrictions, non-U.S. citizens from the United Kingdom are prohibited from entering the United States if they have been in the U.K. in the previous 14 days.

"This was the Spring. This is how we had that New York ambush in the first place," Cuomo said, referring to the initial COVID-19 surge arriving in the state from Europe when federal officials and others were talking about the virus only arriving from China.

Cuomo said that New York has distributed more vaccines and vaccinated more people than any state in the nation. So far 38,000 New Yorkers have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, he said.

"We did this despite the snowstorm that we had over the past few days, which made it actually a little more interesting, a little more difficult, but welcome to 2020," Cuomo said.

Long Island hospitals have received 86,150 vaccine doses to date, he said.

Cuomo said an additional 120,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine are expected to arrive in the state this week along with 346,000 doses of the recently-approved Moderna vaccine.

Vaccinations in nursing homes began on Monday, he said. It will take six weeks and include 618 nursing home facilities across the state, with 77 of them on Long Island.

All residents and portions of the staff will receive their first dose of the vaccine over the next two weeks, he said. When those people receive their second dose three weeks later, the remainder of the staff will receive their first dose. Three weeks later, those staffers will receive their second dose.

The positivity level in test results from Sunday statewide was 5.28%, according to state data released Monday. The level was 6.39% on Long Island and 4.28% in New York City.

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 rose by 146, to 6,331. That included 1,074 patients on Long Island.

A total of 109 people died Sunday of causes related to the virus.

In Nassau, County Executive Laura Curran on Monday said the county would expand access to free COVID-19 testing at Federally Qualified Health Centers in the neighborhoods of Roosevelt, Hempstead, Freeport, Westbury and Elmont.

Tests will be available by appointment at the Elmont Health Center and Westbury Health Center on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.; at the Hempstead Health Center and South Ocean Care Health Center in Freeport on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and on the first and third Saturdays of the month at the Roosevelt Health Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

"This public health crisis revealed what we already knew were big health disparities here in Nassau County," Curran said at a news conference in Westbury.

David Nemiroff, president and chief executive of Family Health Centers of Long Island, said nurses and community health workers will also be sent out to connect with individuals who cannot access the facilities, including those in homeless shelters.

"Our goal will be to connect to folks wherever they may be," he said.

Nassau County’s positivity rate Sunday was 5.7% while it’s 7-day average is 5.6%, Curran said. A total of 503 COVID-positive patients are in Nassau hospitals, including 61 in intensive care and 38 on ventilators, she said.

Curran Monday also sounded the alarm on the new and more contagious strain of the virus that has been detected in the United Kingdom, urging those who have traveled from there to strictly follow the state’s quarantine protocols and to immediately get tested.

