New York hospitals triple vaccination rate, but Cuomo warns of supply issue

New York State hospitals have tripled their rate of vaccines administered daily over the past two days, Gov Andrew M. Cuomo said on Wednesday, as he outlined a continued supply issue that challenged the most optimistic timeline for inoculating millions of New Yorkers scheduled for the next phase of the shots.

The daily rate in hospitals for the past three weeks of 10,809 shots per day has increased to 31,157 per day over the past two days, Cuomo said.

On Monday and Tuesday, the governor lambasted some hospitals for moving too slowly to administer the vaccines that the state has given to them to inject into doctors, nurses and other staff. Among the hospitals Cuomo singled out for poor performance was Nassau University Medical Center.

Health experts have said mass availability of the vaccine to the general public could happen as soon as March or April, the governor saod.

But with the state receiving 300,000 doses per week, accumulating 950,000 dosages in total so far, the governor suggested the road to transitioning from inoculating the 2.1 million in the first phase of vaccinations covering workers such as residents and staff at nursing homes and in other congregate facilities, as well as EMS workers and others, to the 6.3 million workers in phase 1B, could be longer than anticipated.

"That’s over 6 million people in 1B, you’re getting 300,000 dosages per week, it takes a long time," Cuomo said.

The governor pointed to increased production at the federal level and in the private sector as a means for increasing the supply and meeting the March-April time frame, as the statewide positivity rate hit 8.41% on Tuesday.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

"I can't say to my mother or to any New Yorker right now how long until we know what the supply is actually going to be," Cuomo said.

The next group of New Yorkers eligible for the vaccine include 870,000 education workers, 207,000 first responders and 1.3 million people age 75 and older. The state's distribution network, which will span pharmacies, drive through facilities and more, will be ready, the governor said.

Cuomo also announced that a confirmed case of the UK variant of COVID-19 found in an employee in a jewelry store upstate this week has been linked to a person who recently traveled to the UK.

"It appears now that there is evidence that that UK strain case in Saratoga Springs was actually connected to UK travel," he said. Through contact tracing, health officials determined that the employee was near a person who had recently traveled to the UK and was infected with the variant strain, he said.

The UK strain is considered to be up to 70% more contagious than the regular strain of COVID-19, according to health officials.

Cuomo repeated his call for federal authorities to require that people traveling to the United States from overseas be tested for COVID-19 before they are allowed to board flights headed here

"This country is playing mutation roulette" because travelers are arriving in New York and other areas without being tested, he said.

Noting that COVID-19 mutates frequently, and like the UK strain can be worse than the original virus, he said, "Is the next mutation going to be more lethal? Is it going to kill more people?"

He displayed photographs of Alex Azar, head of the federal Health and Human Services department, and Dr. Robert Redfield, head of the CDC, with the letters "MIA" or Missing in Action below them.

"Where is HHS? Where is the president? Where is the Vice President?" Cuomo said. "They should do their job. But if they are not going to do it, at least let New Yorkers protect themselves. We have the airports here. The flights from Europe come here."

Cuomo said that if U.S. Customs and Border Patrol will not check travelers for proof they have tested negative for COVID-19, New York-New Jersey Port Authority workers could do it.

Requiring the tests and proof "makes all the sense in the world," Cuomo said. "This country hasn’t done it."

He added: "We don’t want tens of thousands of people coming through our airports every day from countries around the world who were not tested. It’s just that simple and it makes total common sense...So if we had tested people from the UK before they got here we wouldn’t have had a UK travel spread. It’s common sense, and why common sense defies government I don’t know."

Meanwhile, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that New York City is beginning Wednesday to offer vaccines to 25,000 NYPD cops — patrol officers and those who respond to 911 calls — with a goal of vaccinating 10,000 NYPD personnel by Sunday, though Cuomo at his own briefing reiterated that only health care workers such as EMS/EMT workers are currently eligible for the vaccine.

There are 36,000 cops on the force.

On Long Island, Stony Brook Medicine announced Wednesday it is participating in a Phase 3 clinical trial for a vaccine from Maryland-based Novavax.

The trial, which began Dec. 27, is the only one for Novavax on Long Island and one of two in New York, Stony Brook said. It involves randomized trials, with some participants receiving the vaccine and others receiving a placebo, Stony Brook said.

Novavax announced Dec. 28 that it will enroll up to 30,000 volunteers in Phase 3 clinical trials in about 115 sites in the United States and Mexico. Two-thirds of participants will receive the vaccine, which Novavax calls PREVENT-19, the company said.

The federal government is funding the trial, the National Institutes of Health said.

Stony Brook Medicine expects to enroll 500 participants, and vaccine distribution will mainly be through Stony Brook’s Advanced Specialty Care center in Commack.

The first two phases of clinical trials showed that the vaccine stimulated "a robust immune response" and "was generally well-tolerated," the company said.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in a statement Dec. 28: "The launch of this study — the fifth investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidate to be tested in a Phase 3 trial in the United States — demonstrates our resolve to end the pandemic through development of multiple safe and effective vaccines."

Novavax has said it expects to release data from its British vaccine clinical trial, which includes 15,000 people, in the first three months of this year, Barron’s reported Wednesday.

With Matthew Chayes

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up for COVID-19 text alerts at newsday.com/text.