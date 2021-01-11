People over 75, teachers and first responders among New Yorkers in the expanded pool of people who qualify to get COVID-19 vaccines can begin scheduling appointments with pharmacies, local health departments, and hospitals, to get their shots, the state announced Monday.

To do so, they can visit a state website and complete a form to determine if they are eligible and consider their options, the state said.

An aide to the governor also announced the state is opening more vaccination sites in the following days, including on Thursday at Jones Beach and next week in Stony Brook.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, in a statement, described the move toward expanded eligibility for the vaccines as "light at the end of the tunnel," even though the state is saying a limited federal supply will hamper efforts to get quickly to all the eligible people in the first stages of the vaccination effort.

"The vaccine is the weapon that will end the war, and as we continue to prioritize health care workers as hospital capacity necessitates, New York is proud to have reached this milestone and we strongly encourage all who are newly eligible to schedule their free vaccination appointment as soon as possible," Cuomo said.

Port Jefferson schools go remote

Port Jefferson high school and middle school students will learn remotely this week because 26 teachers and teaching assistants must quarantine, district officials said.

"This is incredibly difficult news to share after the high anticipated return to four days per week of in-person instruction," district officials said in an email sent Sunday to parents.

The district said the number of staff in quarantine leaves them without enough faculty for in-person learning in grades 6 through 12. Those grades include students at Earl L. Vandermeulen High School and Port Jefferson Middle School.

Students at Edna Louise Spear Elementary School are not affected.

High school and middle school students in the district had been previously scheduled for remote learning on Monday.

Those students had been scheduled on Tuesday to resume in-person learning four days a week, with remote learning on Mondays.

District officials said the affected staff were in quarantine "for a variety of reasons related to their own health, in-school and out of school exposures and/or positive family members."

With Carl MacGowan

