The rate of new positive COVID-19 cases in New York is the lowest in over two months, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday.

The daily positivity rate was 4.0%, based on 250,892 COVID-19 test results recorded on Saturday by the state. There were 10,025 new cases, including 854 in Suffolk County and 870 in Nassau County. The daily positivity rate has not been this low since Nov. 27.

That piece of good news comes as people are expected to gather and watch Super Bowl LV on Sunday — an event that has some health experts and Cuomo worrying about a resurgence in cases.

"It's no accident that our positivity and hospitalizations are continuing to decline, this is happening because of the dedication and discipline shown by New Yorkers," Cuomo said in a statement. "While we are encouraged by these declining numbers, we must remain vigilant. Today, I urge New Yorkers to enjoy the Superbowl but be smart and don't do anything to undo our progress: wear a mask, practice social distancing and avoid gatherings."

The rate of new cases over a seven-day period was 4.5% overall for the state but 5.51% on Long Island — the highest of any region in New York.

Even so, that marks a continued drop in Long Island’s seven-day rate, which was 9.5% one month ago.

There were 7,649 people in hospitals across the state being treated for COVID-19, the lowest since Christmas Day, Cuomo said.

But the tragic toll from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus continued with 143 new deaths recorded, for a total of 36,224 since the start of the pandemic last year. Included in the 143 are 16 people from Suffolk County and six in Nassau County, according to state figures.

Experts said New York has recovered from the post-holiday surge of cases. The challenge remains making sure people continue to wear masks and follow social distancing protocols to slow the future spread of the virus during efforts to vaccinate eligible New Yorkers.

Vaccination centers operated by the state, including ones on Jones Beach and at Stony Brook, were closed on Sunday because of the winter storm. State officials said people with appointments would receive emails or text messages with information on a new appointment for later in the week.

