The Nassau-Suffolk School Boards Association told Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman in a letter that he has no authority to tell schools not to follow a state mandate requiring masks indoors, while two state-run COVID-19 testing sites are due to open this week on Long Island.

Michael J. Kelly, president of the school boards group, in a letter dated Jan. 6 called on Blakeman to drop his order that local school districts vote this month on whether to obey the mandate issued by Gov. Kathy Hochul.

Blakeman issued the order last week, saying local school districts can opt not to obey the state mandate on masks in schools. He argued the county has "home rule authority" of preventing the state from imposing unreasonable restrictions on parents without a compelling reason.

Kelly disagreed.

"New York State Education Law is clear as to who has authority over schools," Kelly wrote, namely local boards of education, the state education commissioner, the New York State Board of Regents, the governor and the State Legislature.

The laws "are designed to prevent regulatory and legislative chaos," Kelly wrote. "Counties have no more authority to direct school board matters than do schools to legislate county affairs."

Blakeman, who was sworn in as county executive a week ago, did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

Hochul on Friday said she is not a "pushover" and will stand up to Blakeman’s effort to undercut state education law. She also warned districts they could lose state funding if they violate the mask mandate.

Ten state Democratic legislators on Friday called on Blakeman, a Republican, to rescind what they called his "irresponsible and clearly unlawful executive order," and said they believe Nassau school districts will ignore it.

Blakeman has contended that some masks are not effective, though medical experts said masks help stop spread of the virus.

Hochul, a Democrat, said a state-run testing site will open Thursday at Farmingdale State College as part of an effort to give people more opportunities to get tested for the virus amid the omicron surge.

The site, one of 10 opening this week at SUNY campuses, will operate Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Last week, Hochul announced the opening of similar sites at other SUNY campuses, including Stony Brook University. That site is expected to open Tuesday.

Northwell Health on Monday said it saw a jump in COVID-19 patients at its 19 hospitals, to 1,705, compared to 1,506 a week earlier.

The number of children hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped to 40, from 58 the previous week, though there were just two the week of Dec. 10.

Northwell spokesman Jason Molinet said doctors feel confident the system can handle the current surge of patients, which is about half the record-high 3,500 the system had in April 2020.

Some medical experts and state officials believe the omicron surge — which has broken case and positivity levels in the state and on Long Island — may be getting close to plateauing, and then hopefully coming down almost as fast as it went up.

