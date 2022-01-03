New York City’s public schools will not close due to the omicron-fueled wave of COVID-19 infections, newly installed Mayor Eric Adams said Monday, in a continuation of the policy of his predecessor, Bill de Blasio.

Adams made the announcement as federal authorities came a step closer to approving booster shots for children as young as 12, and thousands of students returned to classes on Long Island amid record numbers of COVID-19 cases and positivity levels.

"Our schools will open — the safest place for our children," Adams told MSNBC’s "Morning Joe." "We all know, a child must be in school, for so many reasons: Not only the socialization, not only, when children were home, we saw an increase in attempted suicides.

"We saw a large number of sexual assaults, harassment … When a child is not in school, you can’t say that that child is going to stay inside of their house. No! Children were missing meals. They were not receiving the academics they deserve. When we have our children in school, they’re safe."

Speaking to NY1 News, Adams acknowledged there are staffing shortages in some places — notably P.S. 58 in Brooklyn. Over the weekend, a letter from the school went out to parents, saying there weren’t enough personnel to show up to work, due to sickness or positive COVID-19 test results, but that the city's Department of Education generally had enough substitute teachers to fill in.

Adams said back-office personnel with teaching licenses should expect to be put back into the classroom.

On Long Island, most school districts returned to in-person classes on Monday, though a few are going remote this week due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday approved booster Pfizer shots for children as young as 12. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is expected to rule this week on whether to give the move final approval.

