A person who tested positive for the omicron variant of COVID-19 was at the Javits Center in Manhattan in November, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday, as she predicted the variant soon will be found in the state.

The man, who is from Minnesota, attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention held Nov. 19-21, Hochul said. The governor urged anyone who was at Javits between Nov. 18 and Nov. 22 to get tested for the virus.

Officials have a list of the people who attended the event, and will be contacting them, she said. All attendees had to be vaccinated to get in.

Hochul, during a press briefing, tried to reassure people not to panic, saying the state has many more resources to rely on, such as vaccines, which it lacked when the pandemic broke out in early 2020.

The governor said, as of now, there are "no confirmed cases in the state of New York. However, we are very cognizant of the fact that it is very likely soon that someone is going to test positive for this. We are ready, prepared. We’re not sounding the alarms. We are not overreacting to this."

Hochul said the state is not "defenseless against this variant, and I want everyone to know to have the confidence that we can handle this. We’re ready for it. This is not surprising. It is the fourth variant that has arisen."

Hochul said she is not considering closing schools, stores or other businesses the way New York State did at the start of the pandemic in March 2020.

"I’m not prepared to shut down schools or the economy at this time. That is not a necessary response. That would be considered an overreaction," she said. "I will not overreact and send this economy spiraling out of control once again, because it’s taken so long to get back where we are."

The Minnesota Department of Health said the variant was found during its surveillance program in a specimen from the Minnesota resident. The department said the man, from Hennepin County, had been vaccinated. He developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22 and sought COVID-19 testing on Nov. 24. His symptoms since have subsided.

The omicron variant originated in South Africa and has been spreading to other countries.

The U.S. recorded its first confirmed case on Wednesday. A vaccinated traveler who returned to California after a trip to South Africa on Nov. 22 developed mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. Researchers at the University of California, San Francisco obtained a sample from the patient Tuesday evening and worked feverishly to assemble the genetic sequence.

Omicron is classified by the World Health Organization as a "variant of concern" as scientists work to determine how it may compare with the predominant delta variant in terms of transmissibility and severity. Scientists also are studying the degree to which existing vaccines and therapies protect against omicron.

Some medical experts believe the omicron may be even more contagious that the delta variant, which itself was considered to be highly contagious and led to a surge of cases on Long Island and throughout the country.

With the AP

