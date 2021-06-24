TODAY'S PAPER
Good Morning
SEARCH
Good Morning
NewsHealthCoronavirus

What should I know about the delta variant?

What should I know about the delta variant?

What should I know about the delta variant? Credit: AP/Peter Hamlin

By The Associated Press
Print

What should I know about the delta variant?

It’s a version of the coronavirus that has been found in more than 80 countries since it was first detected in India. It got its name from the World Health Organization, which names notable variants after letters of the Greek alphabet.

Viruses constantly mutate, and most changes aren't concerning. But there is a worry that some variants might evolve enough to be more contagious, cause more severe illness or evade the protection that vaccines provide.

Experts say the delta variant spreads more easily because of mutations that make it better at latching onto cells in our bodies. In the United Kingdom, the variant is now responsible for 90% of all new infections. In the U.S., it represents 20% of infections, and health officials say it could become the country’s dominant type as well.

It's not clear yet whether the variant makes people sicker since more data needs to be collected, said Dr. Jacob John, who studies viruses at the Christian Medical College at Vellore in southern India.

Studies have shown that the available vaccines work against variants, including the delta variant.

Researchers in England studied how effective the two-dose AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines were against it, compared with the alpha variant that was first detected in the U.K.

The vaccines were protective for those who got both doses but were less so among those who got one dose.

It's why experts say it's important to be fully vaccinated. And it's why they say making vaccines accessible globally is so critical.

By The Associated Press

Health

As COVID-19 numbers continue to decline and people
Can you ask someone if they're vaccinated without sounding judgmental?
Suffolk County Health Commissioner Dr. Gregson Pigott said
Zero mortality for fully vaccinated Long Islanders
Elizabeth Brown of Southold shows her COVID-19 Vaccination
Encouraging COVID shots can be tricky for employers
Despite the continuing positive news, Gov. Andrew M.
Suffolk sees lowest number of COVID-19 positives since pandemic's start
President Joe Biden speaks about COVID-19 vaccination shots,
Biden pushes shots for young adults as variant concern grows
Didn’t find what you were looking for?