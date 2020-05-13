ALBANY — Some Democrats now are joining Republicans in calling for an independent probe of how Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s policies might have impacted COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

Rank-and-file state legislators say an investigation by the governor’s own health department and Attorney General Letitia James, which Cuomo announced last month, isn’t good enough.

“It’s fine to have the Health Department and the attorney general looking at what individual nursing homes are doing. But there needs to be a professional review of not only the industry as a whole but what the Department of Health has been doing, both leading up to this situation and in the midst of this situation,” said Assemb. Richard Gottfried (D-Manhattan) on Wednesday. “Certainly, it would be wrong for the Department of Health to be charged with examining itself.”

Further, the attorney general could have a conflict of interest because it represents state agencies, including health, in lawsuits, the assemblyman noted.

“The attorney general should bring in outside counsel,” said Gottfried, the longtime chairman of the Assembly Health Committee.

Last week, Senate Minority Leader John Flanagan (R-East Northport) and other Republicans called for an outside or federal investigation. They focused on the March 25 health department directive that nursing homes could not deny patients admission solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19.

On Sunday, Cuomo, a Democrat, announced hospitals can no longer send a COVID-19 patient to a nursing home. An aide insisted this was not a reversal, but a new policy based on increased hospital capacity and testing.

“We now have the capacity and the additional testing that we didn’t have in March,” Rich Azzopardi said. “Positive (COVID-19) patients can also be released to the COVID-19-only facilities we set up.”

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Cuomo’s fellow Democrats now are raising questions, too.

Gottfried didn’t directly criticize the March 25 directive, but said a key issue is that the state for years “allowed nursing homes to be understaffed.”

Others were more focused on the governor’s directive.

“The governor’s flip-flopping policies on nursing homes must be held accountable,” Assemb. Ron Kim (D-Queens) wrote on Twitter. “First, they tried to keep the virus out by denying access. Then, they tell unprepared facilities to take in COVID-19 patients. Now they are back to keeping the virus out again.”

Sen. Gustavo Rivera (D-Bronx) said the Legislature itself should investigate.

“I strongly believe that the Legislature is one of the key entities that should look into this issue, which has devastated so many families across our state,” Rivera, chairman of the Senate Health Committee, said in a statement. “It is imperative to hold public hearings as soon as possible to get to the bottom of what truly happened at our state’s nursing homes as the COVID-19 pandemic developed.”