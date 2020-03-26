TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Evening
NEWSDAY DEALS
SEARCH
YOU ARE A DEALS MEMBERVIEW DEALS
45° Good Evening
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Shea: NYPD custodian 1st department employee to die of the coronavirus

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Print
Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates.

A beloved custodian who cleaned NYPD headquarters is the first member of the department to die from the coronavirus, officials said.

Dennis C. Dickson, a 14-year employee with the department, died Thursday at Kings County Hospital in Brooklyn, NYPD Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said in a statement.

Dickson, who was assigned to police headquarters in Manhattan, was remembered for spending 17 days there during superstorm Sandy, helping with cleanup operations, Shea said.

“Mr. Dickson was a revered member of the custodial staff,” Shea said. He noted that Dickson recently was “again on the front line cleaning and disinfecting 1 Police Plaza so that our personnel could be here safely, allowing them to continue to serve the people of the City of New York.”

Earlier this week, Shea said that since the pandemic hit the city, more than 3,000 officers had called in sick, about triple the usual number. On Thursday, 3,674 uniformed employees were out sick, about 10% of the department’s uniformed workforce, officials said. As of Thursday night, 294 uniformed and 57 civilian NYPD employees had tested positive for the coronavirus, police said.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, seen on Thursday in Cuomo: More than 37,000 positive for coronavirus in NY, including over 6,000 on LI
A state worker reminds people to keep their Coronavirus on Long Island: See latest updates
The west building at the worldwide corporate headquarters LI company: COVID-19 test kits almost ready to ship
Asia Lee of Dix Hills, whose son tested Long Islanders share tales of living with COVID-19
State employees help people who have lost their U.S. jobless claims soar to record 3.3 million as layoffs jump
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in February. UN chief: Countries 'not winning' war on coronavirus
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search