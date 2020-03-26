Online disaster-relief loan applications halted amid security worries

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

The personal information of some business owners was exposed when they applied for federal disaster loans because of an unsecure online portal for completing and submitting application forms, a source said on Thursday.

The U.S. Small Business Administration disabled the portal’s online application function on Wednesday and posted a notice saying it was “temporarily unavailable.” Agency officials did not respond Wednesday to Newsday’s questions about the reasons for the outage.

The personal information that was exposed includes names, addresses, birthdates and Social Security numbers, according to a source who requested anonymity. The glitch was first reported by NBC News, which said it learned of the problem from a loan applicant.

The number of affected business owners wasn't available on Thursday. An SBA spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to Newsday's request to comment.

With the online application function suspended, SBA advises business owners to download PDFs of the application forms at disasterloan.sba.gov. Upon completion, the forms may be uploaded to the SBA via the BOX.com widget on the website.

Applicants also can email their completed applications to disasterloans@sba.gov or send them postal mail to U.S. Small Business Administration Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Rd., Fort Worth, Texas, 76155.

The Economic Injury Disaster Loan program offers loans of up to $2 million per applicant that can be repaid over a maximum of 30 years.

To be eligible, a business must have 500 or fewer employees and be unable to secure other financing to keep operating. The interest rate is 3.75%

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

More information is available by calling 800-659-2955. The application deadline is Dec. 21.