Dix Hills pool closed after lifeguard tests positive for COVID-19

The Huntington Town pool in Dix Hills will remain closed Sunday after a lifeguard tested positive for COVID-19, officials said Saturday.

The pool will remain closed until officials receive the results of an additional test after the employee tested "faint positive" Friday, officials said. A news release did not clarify the meaning of "faint positive," and a town spokeswoman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday morning.

The lifeguard, who last worked Wednesday, wore a mask while working and had passed daily employee temperature and contact tracing screenings, officials said.

The employee went to a doctor's office on Friday for vaccinations and then went out of state for school, where the first test was administered on Friday, officials said. The lifeguard was retested Saturday, and results were expected later this weekend.

No other pool employees were showing symptoms of COVID-19, but are self-isolating until the results of the second test, officials said.

Town officials said they are using the closure to do additional cleaning at the pool.