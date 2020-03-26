Hempstead councilwoman 'recovering' from coronavirus

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Hempstead Town Senior Councilwoman Dorothy Goosby tested positive for the new coronavirus earlier this month, Councilman Anthony D'Esposito said Thursday.

D'Esposito, providing written answers to questions on behalf of Goosby, said she was hospitalized March 11 at NYU Winthrop Hospital in Mineola, where she tested positive for the virus.

Goosby, 82, was then isolated and treated at the hospital before being released March 21.

"The Senior Councilwoman is home, recovering and feeling better each day," D'Esposito said. "She has been in contact with Supervisor [Don] Clavin and her staff each day making sure the needs of her constituents are met."

Goosby said in a statement: "I consider myself extremely blessed, praying to God each day for the health of all those who are struggling with the disease. We must take COVID-19 as a very serious health threat and follow established protocols, preventing the spread of the virus."

Goosby is at least the second elected official on Long Island to announce having tested positive for the coronavirus, which has infected more than 6,000 in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini said Tuesday he had also contracted the virus.

Goosby's symptoms included a fever and trouble breathing, D'Esposito said. Both are common among those who contract COVID-19.

Goosby, through D'Esposito, declined to say whether she was aware of any family members, friends or co-workers who have also tested positive for the virus.

"However, she has provided all necessary information to the Town of Hempstead Medical Director, Dr. David Neubert, as well as the Nassau County Health Department," which notified possible contacts, D'Esposito said.

Goosby is the lone Democrat, woman and African American on the Hempstead Town Board. She has represented Hempstead Village, Roosevelt and other Nassau County communities on the board for more than 20 years.