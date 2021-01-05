These next two weeks could be key in the sluggish rollout of COVID-19 vaccines, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s foremost infectious disease expert, said in an exclusive interview with Newsday.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said the nation is off to a "slow start" in vaccinations for the coronavirus, and "we need to do better at every level," referring to the federal government, as well as states and local municipalities.

He discussed the latest COVID-19 developments and vaccines during a wide-ranging Newsday Live webinar Monday with Newsday anchor Faith Jessie and editorial board member Randi Marshall. Fauci also answered questions submitted by Newsday readers.

While the federal government had the ambitious goal of vaccinating 20 million people by the end of 2020, distribution and administration of a vaccine has been plagued with snafus and delays. More than 15.4 million doses have been distributed across the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, but only about 4.5 million people have received their first dose.

In New York, about 275.000 people have received the first dose. Some health care workers started receiving their second dose on Monday.

Launching the vaccine program in the middle of the holiday season added to growing pains associated with the rollout, Fauci said.

"We should wait until the first and second week in January to see if we can really catch up," Fauci said.

Earlier in the pandemic, Fauci cautioned Americans to be patient, advising that vaccine development could not be rushed.

"The fact is that the speed is related purely to the spectacular advances that have been made in vaccine platform technology," Fauci said. "There is no cutting corners, and there is no compromise of safety, nor is there compromise of scientific integrity."

He pointed out that vaccines developed by pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Moderna were tested in clinical trials involving more than 30,000 people each.

Fauci said companies hastened the process by manufacturing the vaccines while the trials were continuing instead of waiting until they were over. "So it was a financial risk, not a safety risk," he said.

Fauci said the best way to show skeptics that COVID-19 vaccines are not being pushed through for political purposes is to explain who is approving and studying clinical trial results.

"People who look at the data and determine if it's safe and effective are an independent group," Fauci said, adding that the group is not beholden to the government or pharmaceutical companies.

"What people in Long Island and everywhere need to realize [is] that these decisions are both transparent and independent," he said. "They're not done behind closed doors, and they're not done by people with vested interests."

He also expressed hope that vaccinations of health care workers and other priority groups would be completed by the end of March or early April, paving the way for the general public to start being inoculated.

That goal is "not unreasonable," said Dr. David Battinelli, chief medical officer at New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health.

"It is dependent on the supply chain," Battinelli said. "That's the one thing we do not control."

If people aggressively get vaccinated through the summer, some pandemic restrictions could be lifted, Fauci said. "I would hope that by the time we get to the fall of 2021, late September, October, November," there could be a strong degree of a normal life, he said.

That could include more people eating at restaurants, visiting a theater or attend a sporting event.

Fauci also was wary of any discussion to delay second doses of the vaccine in order to get more people inoculated with one dose.

Both the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines require two doses. Pfizer’s is administered 21 days apart, while the Moderna vaccine is given about 28 days apart.