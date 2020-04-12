Easter celebrated early morning across Long Island

Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

Christians across Long Island put emoji hands together in prayer as they celebrated a virtual early morning Easter service in Glen Cove.

The ecumenical service hosted the previous three years by nine churches and held in Morgan Memorial Park in Glen Cove was instead livestreamed on Facebook from the front lawn of Alba Gamble, 70, who lives in a Victorian home across from the park. Just five faith leaders were in physical attendance, sitting on lawn chairs spaced several feet apart. The park, where the service previously has been held, has been closed to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The hymns were performed a capella and a lone bag piper performed "Amazing Grace" during the 30-minute service as speakers stressed that the power of God is stronger than the threat of COVID-19.

“For Christians, Easter is not canceled,” said Father Kevin Dillon of St. Boniface Martyr Roman Catholic Church in Sea Cliff. “Rather than cancel the whole service, we came up with a new way to reach you virtually in your homes and to celebrate the great message that Jesus is alive and risen.”

Worshippers typed amens in the comment section and were encouraged to sing along at home.

“This service is all about HOPE! Thank you all,” wrote one commenter on the Facebook livestream, which had received more than 600 views by the time it ended.