An Elmont man faces multiple charges after his arrest for assaulting a bus driver Thursday afternoon in Roosevelt and making a 911 call earlier in the day in which he threatened "to start shooting people," Nassau police said.

Carre Handhel, 32, of Elzey Avenue, is also accused of calling in two bomb threats Wednesday to a Baldwin Metro PCS store, police said.

Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, according to police, Handhel got onto a NICE bus at the Nassau Road/Clinton stop. The unidentified bus driver, 67, noticed Handhel was not wearing a protective mask as required by state regulations. The driver told Handhel that without a mask, he would have to leave the bus, police said. Handhel "became irate" and used a cellphone to strike the driver on his head, police said, causing lacerations.

Handhel left the bus, authorities said, and after a 911 call, Nassau police officers apprehended him a short time later. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment of his wounds, according to police.

After officers took Handhel into custody, further investigation found he had called 911 earlier Thursday and threatened "to start shooting people in the Roosevelt area," police said. Investigators also determined that Handhel had made the bomb threats Wednesday to the Baldwin Metro PCS store, police said.

Officers recovered a "white powdery substance" from Handhel "believed to be MDMA [Ectasy or Molly]," Nassau police said in a news release.

Handfel was charged with three counts of second-degree assault, third degree criminal possession of a weapon, two counts of second degree falsely reporting an incident, third degree falsely reporting an incident and seventh degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, according to police. He will be arraigned Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.