TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

EU takes U.S. off safe travel list; backs travel restrictions

Visitors enjoy the view from top of the

Visitors enjoy the view from top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on July 16. Credit: AP / Michel Euler

By The Associated Press
Print

BRUSSELS — The European Union recommended Monday that its 27 nations reinstate restrictions on tourists from the U.S. because of rising coronavirus infections there.

The decision by the European Council to remove the U.S. from a safe list of countries for nonessential travel reverses advice that it gave in June, when the bloc recommended lifting restrictions on U.S. travelers before the summer tourism season. The guidance is nonbinding, however, and U.S. travelers should expect a mishmash of travel rules across the continent.

The EU has no unified COVID-19 tourism policy and national EU governments have the authority to decide whether they keep their borders open to U.S. tourists.

The EU also removed Israel, Kosovo, Lebanon, Montenegro and North Macedonia from the safe travel list.

The United States has yet to reopen its own borders to EU tourists, despite calls from the bloc for the Biden administration to lift its ban.

The European Council updates the safe travel list based on criteria relating to coronavirus infection levels. It gets reviewed every two weeks. The threshold for being on the EU list is having not more than 75 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days.

Last week in the U.S. new coronavirus cases averaged over 152,000 a day, turning the clock back to the end of January, and the number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients was around 85,000, a number not seen since early February.

U.S. coronavirus deaths have been over 1,200 a day for several days, seven times higher than they were in early July.

By The Associated Press

Health

Health care professionals test for COVID-19 at the
State's rate of positive COVID-19 tests ticks up
A nurse draws a syringe full of the
What to know about the COVID-19 delta variant
Licensed practical nurse Sandra Reeve, left, holds an
State shutting Brentwood mass vaccination site
Medical personnel, first responders and essential workers were
'Grateful that we're all alive': Medical workers, first responders honored
Most companies are proceeding cautiously, trying to navigate
Survey: 4 out of 10 employers will fire employees for not returning to office
A nurse prepares doses of the Johnson &
Do people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine need a booster?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?