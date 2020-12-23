ALBANY — Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday he will extend the moratorium on evictions of tenants during the COVID emergency that was to end Jan. 1.

"We’re not going to let anyone get evicted," Melissa DeRosa, Cuomo’s top aide, said during a Cuomo news briefing.

The state Legislature plans a "more robust and wider moratorium," according to a legislative source. The proposal is expected to include help for landlords of smaller properties and for seniors, the source said.

The Legislature is planning to return in an online session Monday to pass an extension that would last at least two months, according to sources in the Senate and Assembly.

Lawmakers had discussed returning to work to debate whether to raise income taxes on millionaires and on Wall Street transactions. However, only the rent extension is expected to be brought to the floors.

Cuomo didn’t take any follow-up questions on what his moratorium extension will include.

Cuomo extended the March 20 Tenant Safe Harbor Act moratorium in September.

He also has used executive orders to prohibit charges or fees for late rent payments. The orders allow tenants facing loss of income or other financial hardship from COVID-19 to use their security deposits as payment, and repay their security deposit over time.

Some landlords have sought to evict tenants for nonpayment of rent during the moratorium.

Those cases can end up in court where judges may decide whether tenants faced financial hardship due to COVID-19, and therefore, cannot be evicted because they missed rent during the pandemic. Tenants, however, still will be responsible for paying back rent.

Even if ordered by a court, evictions won’t be carried out during the moratorium.

Legislative leaders had no immediate comment Wednesday on Cuomo's remarks.