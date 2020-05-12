State health officials are increasingly concerned about a mysterious set of symptoms that seem to be linked to COVID-19 that has stricken children, a group thought to be the least likely to develop life-threatening symptoms from the novel coronavirus. Nearly 100 young New Yorkers have come into hospitals with toxic-shock inflammation symptoms as of Monday — and three of them have died, officials said.

What are the symptoms of the newly discovered coronavirus-related illness affecting children? Young children who have what physicians are calling “pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome associated with COVID-19" are presenting a host of symptoms including persistent high fever, rash, belly pain, vomiting, diarrhea and low blood pressure, said Dr. James Schneider, chief of pediatric critical care medicine at Cohen Children’s Medical Center.

Is it related to other illnesses? Some experts have said the new syndrome is related to coronavirus. They say symptoms show up a few weeks after infection starts and also appear similar to Kawasaki disease symptoms, including inflammation of the lips, tongue and eyes and rashes.

Do doctors know why this is happening? Some experts speculate that the illness is an overreaction by the body’s immune system to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

What do we know about it so far? Authorities and local physicians said that it is a serious inflammatory disease they believe is linked to COVID-19, and that some patients have come into hospitals so ill that they must be immediately put in intensive care. As many as 93 children have been reported having the syndrome in New York State as on Monday. It can cause inflamed muscles and breathing problems, state officials said.

Is the disease potentially fatal? Yes. State officials have said a 5-year-old boy in New York City, a 7-year-old boy in Westchester County and a teenager in Suffolk County have died from the new syndrome.

How do they know it's related to coronavirus? Officials have said that the young patients did not have the respiratory issues linked to coronavirus but that they either tested positive for COVID-19 or for its antibodies, which would mean their bodies had created antibodies in response to the virus being introduced in their bodies.