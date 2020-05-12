TODAY'S PAPER
45° Good Morning
SEARCH
45° Good Morning
NewsHealthCoronavirus

What you should know about the new children's syndrome linked to COVID-19

The Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde

The Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park, which has treated children for the COVID-19-linked syndrome. Credit: Northwell Health

By Zachary R. Dowdy and Lisa L. Colangelo zachary.dowdy@newsday.com, lisa.colangelo@newsday.com
Print

State health officials are increasingly concerned about a mysterious set of symptoms that seem to be linked to COVID-19 that has stricken children, a group thought to be the least likely to develop life-threatening symptoms from the novel coronavirus. Nearly 100 young New Yorkers have come into hospitals with toxic-shock inflammation symptoms as of Monday — and three of them have died, officials said.

What are the symptoms of the newly discovered coronavirus-related illness affecting children?

Is it related to other illnesses?

Do doctors know why this is happening?

What do we know about it so far?

Is the disease potentially fatal?

How do they know it's related to coronavirus?

What should I do if my child is showing symptoms?

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

NYU Winthrop in Mineola said it has treated Inflammatory disease linked to children up to 93 cases
Health care workers conduct coronavirus testing at the Coronavirus on Long Island: Latest updates
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, speaking on Monday from Cuomo: 'We start a new chapter' as NY regions prepare for reopening
Doctors test hospital staff with flu-like symptoms for Study: Young doctors in NYC test positive for COVID-19
An aerial view of Arctic Street and the See the number of coronavirus cases in your community
This Sept. 12, 2018, file photo shows an Sign up for free text messages on key LI coronavirus updates
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search