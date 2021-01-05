TODAY'S PAPER
40° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
40° Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Answers to critical questions about ensuring others are safe after you recover

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
Print

It's the critical decision that roughly 20 million Americans who have been infected with COVID-19 have had to face. They've tested positive for the novel coronavirus, recovered and are ready to end their quarantine. Now what? How do they know when it's safe? What's the protocol for seeing friends and family and going back to work? And what about taking another test?

Here are some key questions about what to do next after recovering from coronavirus:

When can I end my quarantine and start seeing other people after recovering from COVID?

What if I tested positive but experienced no symptoms?

What if I had close contact with someone with COVID-19 but did not test positive?

Do I need a negative COVID test before ending my quarantine?

What if I was severely ill with COVID and am immunocompromised? Do the same rules apply?

Now that I have recovered from COVID, do I still need to wear a mask, practice social distancing and avoid large crowds?

How soon can I can take the antibody test?

If I recovered from COVID, should I still take the vaccine?

Health

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said Tuesday that the Cuomo: More than 3,700 providers to give COVID-19 vaccines in NY
A few Long Island hospitals have brought back Retired nurses returning to administer COVID-19 shots
Most people who have an adjusted gross income Haven't gotten your stimulus yet? IRS says don't call
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit England faces lockdown that will last at least six weeks
Nurse Sandra Lindsay, of Port Washington, receives the Front-line workers receive second dose of vaccine
Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute Vaccinations are increasing in a 'glimmer of hope,' Fauci says
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search