What you need to know about the pandemic relief bill

The $900 billion pandemic relief package aims to

The $900 billion pandemic relief package aims to bring much-needed funds to businesses and individuals impacted by COVID-19. Credit: Bloomberg/Stefani Reynolds

By Denise M. Bonilla denise.bonilla@newsday.com @denisebonilla
President Donald Trump on Sunday night signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that aims to bring much-needed funds to businesses and individuals impacted by COVID-19.

The 5,593-page legislation extends or modifies many features of the CARES Act, Congress’ $2.2 trillion relief bill passed in March. It includes billions of dollars for schools, transit agencies and health care initiatives, such as vaccine distribution.

Here are some critical questions and answers on what kind of relief is provided in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act:

How much money will individuals and families receive?

What about those $2,000 checks that the House of Representatives approved Monday night?

How and when will I receive the money?

What kind of help will businesses receive?

What does this legislation do for unemployment benefits?

Is there assistance for renters?

