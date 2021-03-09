TODAY'S PAPER
Answering your questions about new CDC guidance for the fully vaccinated

Susan Maxwell-Trumble, 67, of Babylon, a patient at

Susan Maxwell-Trumble, 67, of Babylon, a patient at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore gets the Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccine by vaccinator Jeanine Mucci, RN on March 3. Credit: Randee Daddona

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
New guidance, released Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened pandemic restrictions on fully-vaccinated Americans, suggesting it's safe for them to gather together in small groups without masks or social distancing.

The long-awaited guidance affects about 31 million Americans — nearly 10% of the U.S. population who are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Here are some key questions and answers about what activities the CDC suggests are safe, and what precautions remain in place:

What does it mean to be fully-vaccinated?

I am a fully vaccinated Long Islander. What activities does the CDC suggest I can do safely?

What about fully-vaccinated Americans visiting unvaccinated people who are at higher risk for COVID, such as the elderly?

If the vaccine is nearly 100% effective, why is there any risk for an unvaccinated individual meeting with a fully vaccinated person?

Now that I'm fully-vaccinated, can I dine at indoor restaurants, work out in my neighborhood gym or attend medium or large-sized gatherings?

What about travel?

