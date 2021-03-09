Answering your questions about new CDC guidance for the fully vaccinated

New guidance, released Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened pandemic restrictions on fully-vaccinated Americans, suggesting it's safe for them to gather together in small groups without masks or social distancing.

The long-awaited guidance affects about 31 million Americans — nearly 10% of the U.S. population who are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Here are some key questions and answers about what activities the CDC suggests are safe, and what precautions remain in place:

What does it mean to be fully-vaccinated? U.S. health officials consider an individual fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving their last required vaccine dose. The two-dose Pfizer vaccine should be taken three weeks apart while the two-dose Moderna vaccine should be taken four weeks apart. A recently approved third vaccine from Johnson & Johnson requires only one dose.

I am a fully vaccinated Long Islander. What activities does the CDC suggest I can do safely? The guidance says Americans who have completed vaccination protocols can safely gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a face covering or social distancing although they should continue with those basic protocols out in public. Fully-vaccinated individuals can visit unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low-risk for severe COVID infections without masks or social distancing, the guidance says. For example, fully-vaccinated grandparents can visit indoors with their unvaccinated healthy children and grandchildren without masks or physical distancing, as long as no unvaccinated family members are at risk of severe infection, the CDC said. "As more Americans are vaccinated, a growing body of evidence now tells us that there are some activities fully vaccinated people can do," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said Monday.

What about fully-vaccinated Americans visiting unvaccinated people who are at higher risk for COVID, such as the elderly? The CDC recommends that all attendees — both the vaccinated and unvaccinated — wear masks and maintain a distance of at least six feet apart, while hosting those get-togethers outdoors.

If the vaccine is nearly 100% effective, why is there any risk for an unvaccinated individual meeting with a fully vaccinated person? While the vaccine has proved effective to date against serious cases of COVID, medical experts have yet to conclusively determine if a fully-vaccinated person can be an asymptomatic carrier of the virus, unknowingly passing it to others who have yet to be inoculated. It also remains unclear how the vaccines will respond long-term to COVID-19 variants as the virus continues to mutate. Nonetheless, the CDC said a fully-vaccinated person who comes into close contact with someone with COVID-19 does not need to quarantine. Exceptions to this guidance include coming into close contact with infected people from certain high-risk non-healthcare settings such as prisons, detention facilities and group homes.

Now that I'm fully-vaccinated, can I dine at indoor restaurants, work out in my neighborhood gym or attend medium or large-sized gatherings? While the risk of contracting COVID during recreational activities is lower for fully-vaccinated people, the CDC recommends they continue wearing a mask and practice social distancing while engaging in social activities in public settings. All individuals, regardless of vaccination status, are urged to continue avoiding medium or large-sized in-person gatherings. If they choose to participate in larger gatherings, fully-vaccinated people should continue wearing a mask and practicing physical distancing, the CDC said.