What about privacy concerns for a vaccine passport app?

Privacy advocates and some Republicans say they are worried about the vaccine passport idea, cautioning that a digital ticket back to everyday life is fraught with the potential for the kind of digital totalitarianism seen in places like China. In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he would ban such passports in the state.

Adam Schwartz of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital privacy group, said in an interview said he wouldn’t download such an app, and would counsel against governments and organizations mandating their use.

If vaccine proof must be required, he said, paper is just fine. Otherwise, "what we’re talking about is the placement at doorways across our public life of digital scanning devices — schools, workplaces, restaurants — where people have to hold their phones up in order to pass through the door and so there is an infrastructure we’ve never had before, and it’s habituating people to a level of oversight of their movements that we’ve never used before."

He pointed to data gathered by ID scanners at bars — which were initially used just to check legal drinking age, but data such as name, address and date of birth are now widely retained, aggregated, sold and permanently maintained in databases.