Liberated but still hesitant summed up how a number of Long Islanders felt Wednesday about their newfound freedom — courtesy of just-relaxed federal guidelines — to skip masks when alone outdoors or in small, vaccinated groups.

Another hopeful theme emerged in interviews with Newsday: Going without masks felt like a stepping-stone back to the pre-pandemic world.

Levern McAllister, 70, of West Hempstead, who routinely walks six to eight miles a day in Westbury’s Eisenhower Park, offered a kiss skyward to express how welcome the less stringent rules were.

"This should never have happened in North America," he said. "This should never of happened here — but I feel secure — I follow the guidelines."

In revising its rules Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said unvaccinated people should wear masks at small gatherings with others who also have not had their shots. And they should wear masks when dining outdoors with individuals from multiple households. And everyone — vaccinated or not — still should wear masks in crowds, whether attending a performance or sporting event.

Cecilia Flores, 42, of Patchogue, said the less strict rules marked at least a partial return to life without the coronavirus.

"It’s normalizing life to like the way it was before," Flores said in Spanish.

Flores and others stressed how reassuring it is that they — and much of the rest of the country — are getting vaccinated. Experts say the vaccines ensure people will not die from the novel coronanavirus though there have been rare cases of vaccinated people catching COVID-19.

Before her vaccination, Flores said, "whenever I’d go out, I’d think, ‘I’m going to get sick, I’m going to get sick.’ Now I feel better that I’m not going to get sick as easily."

Adela Zhicay, 51, and José Álvarez, 51, both of Patchogue, planned to get vaccinated later Wednesday, but will continue to wear masks.

"Even if we’re vaccinated, we’re not totally protected," Álvarez said in Spanish. Added Zhicay, also in Spanish, "I think we’ll continue protecting ourselves."

It remains uncertain, according to health experts, how easily someone vaccinated can infect another person, though it is believed to be significantly more difficult.

The doubts these Islanders expressed also was seen in a national poll released Wednesday and conducted between April 6 and 7 by Long Island University's Steven S. Hornstein Center for Policy, Polling, and Analysis.

Some 61% of the 1,582 adults polled said they would feel safe at a beach, park, or pool, while 58% would dine out. Another 57% who responded to the online poll said they would go to gatherings with more than 10 people. Half the survey group would fly if vaccinated; 45% would feel safe working out in gyms and health clubs.

Yet the study, which had an error rate of 2.5%, revealed only a third would feel safe at full-capacity stadium events, even if vaccinated.

For a group of informal bocce players at Eisenhower Park, Wednesday was the first time they have played this spring without wearing masks and donning gloves.

"I love it," said Robert Bandel, 70, of Forest Hills.

Michael Weinick, 70, a bocce player from Merrick, also reveled in being able to skip covering his face.

"To me, the masks off are just another sign life is coming back to normalcy."

Eric Wood, 75, a player from Huntington, said the loosening of rules was overdue.

"I think it’s about time that the masks came off especially outside; it’s been ridiculous," he said, contrasting the looser safety protocols he and his wife experienced in Florida with New York’s restrictions.

Less stress, answered Jada Lowe, 19, of Freeport, when asked what she thought of the new federal mask guidelines. And for her, as for so many, vaccines are vital.

"I just feel more relaxed," she said. People are getting vaccinated."

To her friend, Desiree Johnson, 19, of Westbury, going maskless outdoors was a bit of a return to a more innocent time before COVID-19 changed just about everything.

"Personally, I like being outside without a mask because I feel more free — it makes me think of what it was like before COVID."

Mike Torres, 29, of Wantagh, out on his bike, predicted the reluctance to venture outside one's immediate circle could continue into summer, though Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Wednesday relaxed some state rules. Restaurant curfews will end in stages next month, Cuomo said, and New York City bars can resume seating May 3.

"It's been a rough year — and businesses — they did the best they could under the circumstances," Torres said, referring to partly shuttered bars and restaurants. "It's a balance" he said, that businesses must strike to protect eveyone yet stay open. "I think safety is the most important thing."