Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates Your subscription is important because it supports our work covering the coronavirus outbreak and other strong local journalism Newsday provides. You can find the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

A new expansion of a Federal Reserve lending program could enable Nassau and Suffolk counties each to borrow hundreds of millions of dollars to cope with fiscal damage from the COVID-19 pandemic, county officials said.

Nassau and Suffolk Counties became eligible last week for the Federal Reserve Board's $500 billion Municipal Liquidity Facility.

The program, the first in which the Fed has purchased municipal debt, is designed to help counties and cities cover cash flow shortages caused by often dramatic drops in tax revenues.

Previous estimates of sales tax revenues, Nassau's and Suffolk's single largest source of income, are out the window because of the pandemic.

Nassau is projecting a $136.3 million decline in sales tax revenues in 2020, and Suffolk officials expect at least a $100 million drop.

Red light camera fines and fees and proceeds from video lottery terminals at closed casinos also have plummeted.

Suffolk is eligible to borrow up to $541.4 million, and Nassau can borrow up to $618.1 million, according to the Federal Reserve. The limits are based on 2017 general revenues.

Municipalities must apply for the borrowing, and it was unclear when the money would be available, a Fed spokesman said.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), said in lobbying U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Fed Chairman Jay Powell to expand the program, "I told them two things: Number one, I said municipalities is not just some entity, it is policemen and firefighters, and teachers and so many essential workers. And second, I convinced them that if this didn't happen, the number of layoffs in state and local governments would be huge."

In an interview, Schumer said counties such as Nassau and Suffolk "don't have revenues, and the two choices are: Borrow or lay off. Which is better? We don't want to lay off hard working people who did nothing wrong."

There is no guarantee Nassau and Suffolk will get access to large amounts of short-term money through the Fed program. They must file applications, and the program has minimum bond rating requirements.

Credit rating agencies have flagged issues with Nassau and Suffolk finances.

On March 27, Fitch Ratings, a major Wall Street bond rating agency, downgraded Suffolk's general obligation bonds to three notches above junk status.

Nassau's rating, A/Stable Outlook on its general obligation bonds, is two notches higher than Suffolk's, according to Fitch.

Nassau and Suffolk became able to take advantage of the Fed program last Monday, when the central bank extended eligibility to counties with populations of 500,000 and cities of 250,000. The previous population thresholds were 2 million for counties and 1 million for cities.

The bonds must be repaid within 36 months, compared with the 24-month limit set when the Fed announced the program April 9.

The counties' major concern is the collapse of their cash flow.

Typically, Nassau and Suffolk sell short-term tax and revenue anticipation notes on the private market to cover cash flow until taxpayers and others make their payments.

Since the pandemic hit in mid-March, the counties' access to private markets essentially has dried up, officials said.

Municipal debt, which many investors consider relatively safe because of governments' predictable income streams from taxes and fees, suddenly has become unattractive.

“Investors are reluctant to invest in municipal bonds at this time because of the financial uncertainty of the economy, so they're holding their money in cash … they're not buying bonds and not buying equity," said Stephen Acquario, executive director the New York State Association of Counties.

"So, the governments are stranded and subject to extreme terms and high interest rates, which is penalizing and punishing the local taxpayers," Acquario said.

Investors "view government as high-risk right now. They see: Will the government be able to pay its debt?" he said.

Raymond Orlando, Deputy Nassau County Executive for Finance, said the county likely will need access to short-term borrowing to cover payroll and services provided by outside vendors.

The Fed's Municipal Liquidity Facility is "one of the tools in the toolbox [and] these are all kinds of things that we're looking at," Orlando said.

In considering ways to access the private debt market, Nassau County has an advantage over Suffolk in that it can turn to its financial control board, the Nassau Interim Finance Authority, to issue debt on its behalf.

In the 2021 state budget enacted last month, NIFA gained the ability to issue unlimited new debt on behalf of Nassau County through 2021, with approval of the county Legislature.

NIFA last issued new debt for the county in 2005, but has been refinancing existing Nassau County debt in recent years.

NIFA's bonds are rated AAA, higher than the county's rating of A, so NIFA has access to better interest rates.

"For folks who are not triple AAA rated, it's going to be a lot more expensive," to borrow on the private market, Orlando said. "The highest-rated, lowest risk folks are the ones who are going to get the cheapest lowest cost of capital financing."

Nassau County Comptroller Jack Schnirman said in the case of the Fed program, the central bank “can offer access to cash at favorable rates, and that’s helpful, and that’s why larger counties like ours, need to have that backup to the backup, just in case."

NIFA Chairman Adam Barsky said the Fed program may be able to help Nassau in the short term.

"I don't think it's going to be more attractive than the rates that NIFA would be able to get," Barsky said. "It's access, but it's not exactly cheap."

Suffolk's borrowing options appear to be more limited.

In March, Fitch Ratings downgraded Suffolk from A- to a BBB+ with a "negative outlook."

Fitch said the downgrade reflected Suffolk's, "limited financial resilience, which leaves it ill prepared to handle even a moderate economic downturn."

Fitch analysts said “current economic conditions, triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, are expected to place significant additional pressure on the county's revenues and cash position in the near term.”

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said access to the Fed program would give the county “breathing room” financially, and allow officials to consider extending the deadline for property tax payments without having to pay interest or penalties.

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo issued an executive order last month allowing Nassau County Executive Laura Curran to move the deadline to pay school taxes without penalty from May 11 to June 1. He did not include Suffolk in the order.

While town supervisors in Suffolk have requested a property tax extension, Suffolk County officials say they have not pushed publicly for one because the county could not afford to forego property tax revenues without other aid.

Ideally, funding through the Fed facility would arrive before June or July, providing the county with cash so it could afford to delay property tax payments, Bellone said.

Without the Municipal Liquidity Facility, extending property tax payments would be difficult because of cash flow issues and existing financial obligations, he said.

Suffolk Comptroller John Kennedy said he hopes the Federal Reserve program will give the county a better rate on short-term loans than it otherwise would get.

The county would have trouble borrowing in the regular market, Kennedy said.

“It almost evaporated overnight," Kennedy said of the municipal bond market. "Billions and billions of dollars moved out of the municipal bond market out of concerns about viability.”

In an April 9 letter to Schumer asking for help accessing the Fed municipal liquidity program, Kennedy wrote: “Even as our workforce struggles to deliver necessary health services, we are struggling to maintain cash flow and operations more than ever.”

Suffolk typically would borrow $595 million for the year but will need to seek $615 million because of “our present economic uncertainty,” Kennedy told Schumer.

Suffolk County Legis Robert Calarco (D-Patchogue), the presiding officer, said access to Fed borrowing program would give the county financial flexibility.

But Calarco said the county still has to exercise caution because it will have to repay the borrowed money, likely with interest.

“We don’t want to use it as a mechanism to say, ‘Our finances are solved,’” Calarco said. “It’s a short-term bridge to the next step.”