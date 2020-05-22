Fire Island ferry companies bracing for rough summer

Sunrise on a recent mid-May day spread warm rays of sunshine over the Great South Bay — a perfect spring day after weeks of rainy, chilly weather.

Owners of the ferries that transport thousands of people every summer to Fire Island thought their boats might be filled with passengers eager to escape coronavirus-related restrictions on the mainland and bury their toes in the sand.

But in spite of sunny skies and temperatures that reached the 70s, the ferries were mostly empty both Saturday and Sunday.

“We thought we’d see more people,” Sayville Ferry president Ken Stein said. "And we saw nothing."

As Memorial Day weekend arrives — and with it the unofficial start of summer on Long Island — Fire Island ferry operators say they are suffering one of the worst seasons in memory. They say the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing guidelines have reduced ridership to winter-like levels.

“We’re taking a big hit,” Dave Anderson, general manager of Fire Island Ferries in Bay Shore, said Monday. “This weekend, which was a nice weekend, we should have been a hell of a lot busier than we were.”

Ferry companies have made efforts to reassure anxious customers by requiring the wearing of face coverings and cleaning boats from stem to stern.

But ridership and revenue are down by about half, boosted only slightly by heavier-than-normal traffic in March, when some mainland residents sought refuge in their Fire Island summer homes.

Ferry owners are not sure what to expect this weekend.

“That is a complete unknown,” Anderson said, adding he will be fully staffed in case large crowds arrive. “We are going to prepare for a normal weekend, prior to coronavirus.”

Aside from private boats, ferries are practically the only way most homeowners, renters and day-trippers can get to communities such as Fire Island Pines, Atlantique, Ocean Bay Park, Kismet and Water Island.

Hand sanitizers are available on board, and passengers are asked to wash their hands and remain 6 feet apart.

But that's difficult on a ferry boat.

“Social distancing is a challenge," Stein said. "It may not be attainable on a ferry. People are sitting on benches that are not designed for social distancing.”

Ferry owners said they had planned to restrict capacity to 50%, but they needn't have bothered: Customer demand has been so poor that occupancy rarely exceeds 40%, they said.

“Ridership is way down. We’ve only had one trip where it’s been close to capacity on the boat,” Davis Park Ferry president Charles Sherman said. “It’s killing us. We’re a small company. … You only have so much time in the summer.”

The slow traffic is forcing companies to hire fewer seasonal employees this year.

Stein said he has not laid off anyone, but he has not hired extra workers as he typically would for the summer months.

Sherman said he normally would hire 40 people in the summer, including college students home from school. This year he's sticking to a staff of 12.

People who do travel to Fire Island may find a different world from the one they're accustomed to.

Usually a haven from the realities of life on the mainland, Fire Island is imposing the same restrictions as other Long Island communities. Some types of recreation will be barred or modified, and restaurants are serving only takeout meals — if they're open at all.

Boardwalks and docks on Fire Island pose a particular challenge. Typically only 6 to 8 feet wide, they don't allow people to pass in different directions without coming within 6 feet of one another, so communities are requiring face coverings when social distancing is impossible.

“It will be different,” Saltaire Mayor John A. Zaccaro Jr. said. “I think that all the different activities that will be permitted are going to face restrictions.”

In Cherry Grove, gay pride events next month and the traditional "invasion" of Fire Island Pines on July 4th weekend have been canceled. No decision has been made on the annual Miss Fire Island contest, usually held in September, said Diane Romano, president of the Cherry Grove Community Association.

The Community House, the centerpiece of Cherry Grove's social scene, may not open until July, she said.

"I’m sure we’re going to go through June without too much social activity," said Romano, a retired advertising and publishing executive. "A strange way for us to live.”

