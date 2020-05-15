Look to the skies on Friday at midday as the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing says it will honor health care and frontline workers battling COVID-19 with a two-hour flyover.

The Combat King II and Pave Hawk aircraft will start at the Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base in Westhampton Beach at about noon, then fly east over both the South and North Forks before turning west to New Hyde Park, where they will turn south to Long Beach and head back east.

The aircraft will pass over several hospitals, including Peconic Bay Medical Center, Stony Brook Medical Center and Nassau University Medical Center, according to the 106th Rescue Wing's Facebook page.

The Combat King is a search and rescue plane with the top speed of 380 mph. The Pave Hawk is an attack helicopter, experts said.

For the details on when the aircraft will fly above towns, villages and hospitals, see the 106th Rescue Wing's Facebook page: www.facebook.com/106th-Rescue-Wing-980086332017761/