A Franklin Square school board trustee died Saturday night of complications related to the coronavirus, district officials said.

Joseph Lewinger, 42, who was elected to the Franklin Square school board in 2015 and served as its president in 2016, was also an assistant principal at The Mary Louis Academy in Queens.

Lewinger was a married father of three, officials said.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the tragic news of the passing of Mr. Lewinger, Board Trustee and Washington Street School parent, who passed away last night at the age of 42 due to complications from COVID-19," Franklin Square Superintendent Jared Bloom and school board president Stephen Toto wrote in a letter to the community posted to the district’s website early Sunday. "While we cannot be together during this most difficult time, we know that the entire Franklin Square community will join us in reaching our arms around his wife Maura and three children, Madison, Jack and Maeve, expressing our deepest sympathy and keeping them in our thoughts and prayers."

Lewinger helped support the introduction of the district’s prekindergarten program and helped approve many other programs and resources for the district's students, teachers, and staff, officials said.

“Mr. Lewinger cared deeply about our district; he cared deeply about our community; he believed in our kids," the district statement said. "While the loss of any life to this terrible virus is tragic, the passing of one of our own hits us particularly hard. While most of our staff are working remotely, please know that we have a team available to support staff, children, or parents who may need to talk.”

