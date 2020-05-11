With summer on the horizon and concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic ever-present, the Village of Freeport announced Monday that it will become the first Long Island local government to distribute masks and gloves to all of its residents.

Freeport Mayor Robert Kennedy said residents can line up outside Village Hall or the Freeport Recreation Center on Merrick Road from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday to obtain free surgical masks and rubber gloves.

To date, Kennedy said, his administration has distributed about 7,000 pairs of masks and gloves, at a total cost of about $6,400 from the village coffers.

"It's a very dense town," Kennedy said. "So we want to get these masks to everybody and try to help the prevention and spread of this virus."

Freeport is in the process of ordering another 4,000 pairs of masks and gloves and Kennedy says the village will continue to distribute the equipment for as long as residents need it.

"There's going to be a long-term resolution here," he said. "We know it's going to go into the summer … The more masks I can get out, the safer everyone is going to be. So I'll continue to do this as long as is necessary."

Local law enforcement and administration officials have begun distributing masks to homebound residents or sending them upon request through the mail, he said.

"In many cases I've delivered them myself to people that would not come out of their house because they were afraid or handicapped and couldn't here to pick them up," Kennedy said.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Even with the pandemic forcing the closure of restaurants, bars and theaters, Kennedy still anticipates millions of tourists to flood into Freeport during the spring and summer months.

The village has a large boating and fishing community, with vessels expected to harbor in Freeport for socially-distant vacations during the warmer months, officials said.

The village, which has reported 1,459 coronavirus cases, has just under 48,000 residents according to the 2010 Census.

While many residents already have masks, Kennedy said, some stores in the village are out of the equipment while other residents may not be able to afford the gear.

Freeport resident Mary Allen, who was picking up a mask on Monday at Village Hall, said the program would save lives.

"It's very important," she said. "You don't come into contact with the person sneezing or coughing. You have to wear a mask. It's very important."