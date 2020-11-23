TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Morning
SEARCH
56° Good Morning
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Freeport High School on remote learning, officials say

By Newsday Staff
Print

Freeport High School announced it is on remote learning Monday and Tuesday due to a positive COVID-19 case at the school, officials said.

The cancellation of in-person learning for those two days is to allow officials at the Nassau County Department of Heath to conduct contact tracing and notification, the district said in a statement.

The district said a planned webinar with astronaut Scott Tingle will go on as planned at noon Monday, but will be fully remote as a result.

Tingle is scheduled to speak to Freeport students districtwide about his career with NASA, as well as his work on the International Space Station and the construction of a CubeSat prototype.

Check back for updates on this developing story. Sign up to get COVID-19 text alerts.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

By Newsday Staff

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

A volunteer receives an injection at the Chris AstraZeneca says its COVID-19 vaccine is up to 90% effective
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday that parts Cuomo: Nassau, Suffolk could face virus restrictions
Melanie Lippman, a personal stylist and image consultant, Image consultant gives her business a makeover for the Zoom era
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search