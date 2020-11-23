Freeport High School on remote learning, officials say

Freeport High School announced it is on remote learning Monday and Tuesday due to a positive COVID-19 case at the school, officials said.

The cancellation of in-person learning for those two days is to allow officials at the Nassau County Department of Heath to conduct contact tracing and notification, the district said in a statement.

The district said a planned webinar with astronaut Scott Tingle will go on as planned at noon Monday, but will be fully remote as a result.

Tingle is scheduled to speak to Freeport students districtwide about his career with NASA, as well as his work on the International Space Station and the construction of a CubeSat prototype.

