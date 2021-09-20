TODAY'S PAPER
Good Afternoon
SEARCH
Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Sea of blue, family and friends say goodbye to Charles Vroom, officer who died from COVID-19

Funeral services for Nassau County police officer Charles

Funeral services for Nassau County police officer Charles Vroom IV at O.B. Davis funeral home in Miller Place, Monday in Miller Place.  Credit: Newsday/Alejandra Villa Loarca

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com
Print

Nassau County police, family and friends said goodbye on Monday to the first Nassau County cop to die from COVID-19, underscoring how the virus remains a threat 18 months after the pandemic hit Long Island.

At funeral services in Miller Place, more than 500 police officers, including some on horseback and motorcycles, saluted Officer Charles "Chuck" Vroom, who died Sept. 12 at the age of 52 from COVID-19, officials said.

Nassau Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said he could not say whether Vroom was vaccinated against the virus, but his death signaled how dangerous the disease continues to be — and the need for people to get vaccinated.

"You lose a 52-year-old young man like this, it brings the attention to that vaccine and the importance of getting it done," Ryder told Newsday just before services at O.B. Davis Funeral Homes got underway.

Hundreds of cops in uniform lined Route 25A as a hearse carrying Vroom slowly made its way down the highway toward the funeral home. Bagpipes and drums rang out from members of the Nassau County Police Emerald Society Pipe Band.

"Vroom died as he lived, a hero who placed public service ahead of any concern for personal safety," said Michael Spadaccini, president of the Nassau County Benevolent Association. "His death, a mere day after the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and his own participation in the recovery efforts, highlights the ever-present danger inherent in policing and stands in testament to the heroism of sacrifice in the line of duty."

Spadaccini added that "through the ongoing COVID pandemic in Nassau County, our police officers and medics staff police ambulances and work as true first responders alongside health care professionals, ensuring not only the safety of our residents but their health as well."

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By Bart Jones bart.jones@newsday.com

Bart Jones has covered religion, immigration and major breaking news at Newsday since 2000. A former foreign correspondent for The Associated Press in Venezuela, he is the author of “HUGO! The Hugo Chavez Story from Mud Hut to Perpetual Revolution.”

Health

Health care professionals test for COVID-19 at the
State's rate of positive COVID-19 tests ticks up
A nurse draws a syringe full of the
What to know about the COVID-19 delta variant
Licensed practical nurse Sandra Reeve, left, holds an
State shutting Brentwood mass vaccination site
Medical personnel, first responders and essential workers were
'Grateful that we're all alive': Medical workers, first responders honored
Most companies are proceeding cautiously, trying to navigate
Survey: 4 out of 10 employers will fire employees for not returning to office
A nurse prepares doses of the Johnson &
Do people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine need a booster?
Didn’t find what you were looking for?