Pfizer’s announcement Wednesday that the coronavirus vaccine it is developing with BioNTech is 95% effective offered good news amid a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases nationwide. Two days earlier, Moderna said preliminary results show its vaccine is 94.5% effective.

Vaccines being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University, and Johnson & Johnson, also are in Phase 3 of clinical trials. Distribution of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines could begin by the end of the year.

Newsday spoke with several Long Island doctors and a pharmacist to answer questions about the vaccines.

What does a 95% effectiveness rate mean for controlling the virus’ spread? "If enough people around you are protected or immune, then those who are not protected are still very unlikely to get it, because there’s not enough to go around, to spread," said Dr. Martin Backer, associate director of the vaccine clinic at NYU Langone Hospital — Long Island in Mineola. When someone does contract the virus, that person is much less likely to transmit it to others, he said. "Any little outbreak that could start, it is extinguished because people are protected, if you have enough people who are vaccinated," Backer said.

Is the caveat here whether or not enough people are vaccinated? "It’s no good to have a vaccine that’s safe and effective but people refuse to get it," Backer said. He said it’s unclear what percentage of Americans must get vaccinated to achieve herd immunity and greatly reduce the chance of transmission, but, he said, it likely is at least 75%.

What would you say to Americans worried a vaccine is being rushed through? "Even though this has been an accelerated process, the science is not being compromised," said Backer, who is helping supervise the Long Island part of the Phase 3 trial for AstraZeneca. Safety is being carefully evaluated, he said.

Will vaccines eventually eradicate the virus? "I don’t think it would be eradicated, but I think we would push down the number of new infections to very, very low numbers," said Dr. Sharon Nachman, chief of pediatric infectious diseases at Stony Brook Medicine.

When can we get back to normal and, for example, go into crowded restaurants or basketball arenas? Backer said that depends on many factors, but, he said, "it does make sense to hope" that could occur by next fall. Until then, we’ll still need to wear masks, practice social distancing, avoid crowds and take other precautions, he said.

Who likely will get the vaccine first? Health care workers will be among the first, Nachman said. Other priority populations would include "the elderly, and those with medical conditions that are high risk for COVID," said Dr. Mark Jarrett, chief quality officer at Northwell Health, based in New Hyde Park.

How long will it take for everyone to get access to a vaccine? Months, Nachman said. If you’re not considered the highest priority and want to receive a vaccine, you might consider trying to join a clinical trial for vaccines still being studied, she said.

Does the good news about the first two vaccines indicate that others in Phase 3 trials may have a high level of effectiveness? Yes, Backer said, because all four are targeting the same part of the virus. "The fact these two show protection makes us feel optimistic and encouraged that the next ones are hopefully going to show good protection as well," he said. The more vaccines that are effective, the quicker the public can get vaccinated, he said. "We’re going to need as many safe and effective vaccines as possible to be able to vaccinate a very large proportion of the population which is at risk," he said.

What is unknown about the vaccines? "We don’t know the durability of this protection," Backer said. "How long is this protection going to last?" It’s not clear whether people who receive the vaccines would be infectious if they contract the virus, Nachman said. Data the companies submit will help answer that question, she said.