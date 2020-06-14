An angry Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, spurred by images of crowds at bars and restaurants across the state without masks this weekend, vowed Sunday to crackdown on businesses that flaunt laws designed to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Cuomo said the majority of the 25,000 complaints received about groups ignoring safety protocols targeted bars and restaurants in the Hamptons and Manhattan. He warned establishments could lose their liquor licenses and reopening efforts on Long Island and in New York City could be halted.

Inspectors from the State Liquor Authority are out monitoring businesses, he said.

“We have never received more complaints in a shorter period of time,” Cuomo said Sunday during his daily COVID-19 update in Albany. “What’s alarming about the 25,000 is the volume but also shows how smart people are and how offended people are that they are calling and complaining.”

Cuomo said he was so troubled by images of packed bars and restaurants that he called some himself this weekend.

“We are not kidding around about this,” he said “You are talking about jeopardizing people’s lives.”

Cuomo said the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in New York has continued to drop. As of Sunday, the governor said, 1,600 patients were hospitalized statewide — the “lowest level since we started this horrific journey.”

But he said New Yorkers should continue to wear masks and practice social distancing — pointing out that 22 states and Puerto Rico have seen their number of COVID-19 cases surge after reopening businesses and loosening shelter-in-place orders.

“Some states are rolling back reopening,” Cuomo said. “Imagine how devastating and dramatic an action like that is.”

Cuomo also announced that certain youth sports — baseball, softball, gymnastic, crew, cross county and field hockey — can start July 6 for regions that are in Phase 3 of reopening.

Meanwhile, state parks and beaches across Long Island, where capacity has been slashed to avoid virus spread, continued to fill up quickly Sunday as people rushed to get coveted spots.

Orient Beach, Bayard Cutting, Planting Fields Arboretum, Caleb Smith and Caumsett State Park had all closed by noon.