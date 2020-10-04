Beginning Wednesday, schools and non-essential businesses could close in nine New York City Zip codes where the positive test rates have been above 3% for seven consecutive days, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Sunday.

Far Rockaway and Kew Gardens in Queens and Borough Park and Midwood in Brooklyn are among the communities that could see school and business closures, de Blasio said. The state must still approve the city's effort.

Meanwhile Sunday, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said the state is ramping up enforcement of COVID-19 safety regulations in "hot-spot ZIP codes" across the state where the coronavirus is spreading.

With just 20 ZIP codes accounting for 21% of new cases in New York, Cuomo, speaking to reporters by telephone, said the state Saturday began "targeted enforcement" of mask, social distancing and gathering requirements in those communities.

"Local businesses that are in violation of the law will be fined and can be closed, just like the bars and restaurants," he said. "You know the state is serious because they can look back at what we did with bars and restaurants. They were fined and they were closed when they were in violation. And it was highly effective."

The virus killed 14 people in the state Saturday, and 1.1% of 110,000 tests were positive, Cuomo said. He noted the overall positivity rate has been driven upward by the 20 hot spot ZIP codes — which include ultra-Orthodox Jewish communities in Rockland County and Brooklyn — where the positivity rate was 4.8%.

On Long Island, .9% of people tested positive yesterday, the governor said, which he called "good news."

"That's down from where it was," Cuomo said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.