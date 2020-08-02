Six million diagnostic tests for COVID-19 have been completed in New York State, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Sunday as he lamented some establishments — including two in Suffolk County — continuing to flout safety protocols.

The milestone comes as the state hit another important mark Saturday — the number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 is 556, the lowest since March 17, the governor said.

The statewide percentage of people testing positive was 0.9%. That’s 531 out of 58,961 tests conducted Saturday, Cuomo said.

“The numbers are just about where we want them to be, which is all very good news and says that our plan is working," Cuomo said in a statement. “However, context is important, and there are storm clouds on the horizon in the form of new cases throughout the country and a lack of compliance here in the state.”

Cuomo said the task force charged with enforcing pandemic-related rules such as social distancing and mask-wearing, inspected 1,070 establishments in New York City and Long Island. Two sites in Suffolk County were included in the 36 found not in compliance with state requirements.

The majority of establishments cited Saturday were in Queens and Manhattan.

“I urge New Yorkers to stay New York Smart and local governments to properly enforce state guidance.” Cuomo said.

There were three new COVID-19-related deaths recorded Saturday bringing the state’s grim total to 25,170, he said.

Nassau had 51 new COVID-19 cases and Suffolk logged 45, according to state figures.