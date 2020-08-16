New York State performed its 7 millionth COVID-19 test Saturday, with a less than 1% positive rate for the ninth day in a row, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday.

Of the 77,692 people tested, 607 were confirmed positive or just .78%, the governor said in a statement. There were six COVID-19 deaths in the state Saturday, he said.

"Our numbers reflect the hard work of New Yorkers, and as other states across the nation see surging cases, our numbers remain steadily low. For more than a week, we've seen our positivity rate stay below 1 percent, and to date New York has done 7 million tests — these are remarkable accomplishments that New Yorkers should be proud of," Cuomo said. "New York State is demonstrating that a response guided by science and data — not politics or opinion — is the only effective way to deal with this virus. But, we must not become complacent and risk slipping backwards — everyone must remember to wear their masks, socially distance, wash their hands regularly, and stay New York Tough."

A state police and liquor authority task force inspected 1,170 establishments in New York City and Long Island Saturday and found 33 "were not in compliance with state requirements," Cuomo said.

Eight of the establishments were in Nassau County, although the governor did not identify them.

The total number of positively tested cases in New York stands at 425,508 with 25,250 deaths.