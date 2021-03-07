TODAY'S PAPER
Cuomo: Restaurants in most of state can run at 75%, still 35% in NYC

Restaurants in most parts of New York State, including Demarchelier Cafe and Bar in Greenport, can increase capacity to 75% starting March 19, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday. Credit: Raychel Brightman

By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@newsday.com @lisalcolangelo
Restaurants on Long Island and across most of New York State will be allowed to operate at 75% capacity starting March 19, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Sunday.

Cuomo also said he would sign a bill passed by the state Legislature last week that curtails the broad executive powers he has used to implement policy during the COVID-19 pandemic

Eateries within the five boroughs of New York City will remain at 35% Cuomo said during a Sunday briefing.

The loosening of restrictions on indoor dining comes as the number of new COVID-19 cases statewide continued to fall following a spike after the holiday season.

"When the numbers are down, we adjust the economic reopening," Cuomo said.

The governor said that restaurants in Massachusetts moved to 100% capacity on March 1 and Connecticut will follow suit on March 19.

Anthony Nigrel general manager at Drifters Kitchen and Bar in Ridge on Sunday said he welcomed the relaxed regulations.

"That’s awesome for all the employees that have been out of work and who have limited hours and have been struggling," he said. "It will be such a boon for the community, for all the workers from the cooks to the bus boys to the waitresses. For everybody involved from the top to the bottom."

It will also mean less wait times for customers at the 140-seat restaurant which opened in June, but already has a strong following in the community.

"The added 25 percent should cut down on that and give a better experience," he said.

A halt on pandemic powers

The bill Cuomo pledged to sign blocks him from issuing any new directives regarding COVID-19. He has issued almost 60 since the pandemic started one year ago.

It also gives the Legislature power to revoke a governor’s declaration of an emergency.

Both Republicans and fellow Democratic lawmakers have said Cuomo used his emergency powers during the pandemic to wield too much control over policy. They have also pointed to ongoing controversy regarding the withholding of data on nursing home deaths from COVID-19 and allegations of sexual harassment against Cuomo from several women, including former employees.

Lisa L. Colangelo

Lisa joined Newsday as a staff writer in 2019. She previously worked at amNewYork, the New York Daily News and the Asbury Park Press covering politics, government and general assignment.

