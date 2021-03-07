Restaurants on Long Island and across most of New York State will be allowed to operate at 75% capacity starting March 19, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Sunday.

Cuomo also said he would sign a bill passed by the state Legislature last week that curtails the broad executive powers he has used to implement policy during the COVID-19 pandemic

Eateries within the five boroughs of New York City will remain at 35% Cuomo said during a Sunday briefing.

The loosening of restrictions on indoor dining comes as the number of new COVID-19 cases statewide continued to fall following a spike after the holiday season.

"When the numbers are down, we adjust the economic reopening," Cuomo said.

The governor said that restaurants in Massachusetts moved to 100% capacity on March 1 and Connecticut will follow suit on March 19.

Anthony Nigrel general manager at Drifters Kitchen and Bar in Ridge on Sunday said he welcomed the relaxed regulations.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

"That’s awesome for all the employees that have been out of work and who have limited hours and have been struggling," he said. "It will be such a boon for the community, for all the workers from the cooks to the bus boys to the waitresses. For everybody involved from the top to the bottom."

It will also mean less wait times for customers at the 140-seat restaurant which opened in June, but already has a strong following in the community.

"The added 25 percent should cut down on that and give a better experience," he said.

A halt on pandemic powers

The bill Cuomo pledged to sign blocks him from issuing any new directives regarding COVID-19. He has issued almost 60 since the pandemic started one year ago.

It also gives the Legislature power to revoke a governor’s declaration of an emergency.

Both Republicans and fellow Democratic lawmakers have said Cuomo used his emergency powers during the pandemic to wield too much control over policy. They have also pointed to ongoing controversy regarding the withholding of data on nursing home deaths from COVID-19 and allegations of sexual harassment against Cuomo from several women, including former employees.

A previous version of this story contained and incorrect percentage for restaurant capacity in New York City.