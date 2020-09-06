The number of COVID-19 cases in upstate Oneonta continues to grow — sparked by a cluster originating at the SUNY campus there, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday.

New figures show 11.5% of people tested between the ages of 18 and 24 were positive for COVID-19 — or 85 new cases.

Rapid testing by the state’s SWAT team showed overall 91 new positive cases out of 1,965 people tested at three sites in Oneonta for a positive rate of 4.6%.

More than 400 people on the SUNY Oneonta campus have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days, forcing the campus to shut down in-person classes. The surge in cases is linked to several parties held as the school reopened in August, officials have said.

The spike in Oneonta cases is in sharp contrast to the state’s overall rate that has remained below 1% for 30 days, according to state figures.

On Long Island, the percentage of positive results inched back down to 1.1% on Saturday after creeping up to 1.4% and 1.5% on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

Cuomo said the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 across the state was 410, the lowest since March 16.

He urged people to stay vigilant and take precautions against the virus during the long, sun-soaked holiday weekend — sure to be filled with parties and gatherings.

“As this virus continues to be a national crisis, it's clear that caution is a virtue, not a vice," Cuomo said in a statement. “Our infection rate has been below 1 percent for 30 days, and New Yorkers can help us keep that streak going by wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands.”