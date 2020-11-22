Parts of Nassau and Suffolk are poised to enter a yellow zone, facing more restrictions because the number of COVID-19 cases is growing, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday.

"Unless they dramatically change the trajectory of the infection rate, this week they will go into those zones," Cuomo said of several locations across the state including Nassau, Suffolk and Staten Island, during a news briefing in Manhattan.

Cuomo said the percentage of positive COVID-19 cases across the state is 2.74% but 4.39% in focus zones — areas where cases are surging.

The rate across Long Island, Cuomo said, varies widely from 6.06% in Brentwood to 3.90% in Massapequa.

Yellow zone restrictions mandate 25 people maximum at mass gatherings, 50% capacity for houses of worship and that there be a mandatory of 20% testing in schools, among other restrictions.

Cuomo said the most challenging time to keep the COVID-19 infection in check will happen over the 37 days between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

"After Thanksgiving you got into the period of hyper social activity," he said. "More people will die, the more rates go up. Unless you are extraordinarily casual about human life — it matters."

Check back for updates on this developing story.