TODAY'S PAPER
50° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
50° Good Afternoon
NewsHealthCoronavirus

Cuomo: Parts of Nassau, Suffolk could face new COVID-19 restrictions

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday that parts

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday that parts of Nassau and Suffolk could face new restrictions this week because of an increase in positive COVID-19 tests. Credit: Sipa USA via AP / Michael Brochstein

By Lisa L. Colangelo lisa.colangelo@newsday.com @lisalcolangelo
Print

Parts of Nassau and Suffolk are poised to enter a yellow zone, facing more restrictions because the number of COVID-19 cases is growing, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday.

"Unless they dramatically change the trajectory of the infection rate, this week they will go into those zones," Cuomo said of several locations across the state including Nassau, Suffolk and Staten Island, during a news briefing in Manhattan.

Cuomo said the percentage of positive COVID-19 cases across the state is 2.74% but 4.39% in focus zones — areas where cases are surging.

The rate across Long Island, Cuomo said, varies widely from 6.06% in Brentwood to 3.90% in Massapequa.

Yellow zone restrictions mandate 25 people maximum at mass gatherings, 50% capacity for houses of worship and that there be a mandatory of 20% testing in schools, among other restrictions.

Cuomo said the most challenging time to keep the COVID-19 infection in check will happen over the 37 days between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day.

"After Thanksgiving you got into the period of hyper social activity," he said. "More people will die, the more rates go up. Unless you are extraordinarily casual about human life — it matters."

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Lisa L. Colangelo

Lisa joined Newsday as a staff writer in 2019. She previously worked at amNewYork, the New York Daily News and the Asbury Park Press covering politics, government and general assignment.

A note to our community:

As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing.  Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now.

SUBSCRIBE

Cancel anytime

Health

Students atttend a class at Chaminade High School, At many LI private schools, in-person learning still the norm
Students at Dutch Broadway Elementary School in Elmont Amid hybrid learning, 76,000 LI students began the year remote-only
Domenick Rafter of Ozone Park, Queens, said Wednesday Thanksgiving goes remote as holiday travel down during pandemic
Donald Trump Jr. speaks during a news conference Donald Trump Jr. tests positive for coronavirus, spokesman says
Babylon Junior-Senior High School in an undated photo. NY monitoring 'troubling spikes,' as LI districts warn schools may shut
Pfizer sought emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine Pfizer seeks emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search