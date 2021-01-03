New York reported another 11,368 COVID-19 cases Sunday as Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo pledged to hold off getting the vaccine himself until it is available to Blacks, Hispanics and people his age in low-income communities statewide.

"I am committed to social and racial justice in the distribution of this vaccine," Cuomo, 63, told congregants of the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem via a videotaped message. "It will be available as fairly and as quickly as we can make it happen. Race or income will not determine who lives and who dies."

The total number of cases in New York since the pandemic began has now reached 1,017,153. The latest statistics include 1,166 additional cases in Nassau and 1,516 in Suffolk.

"As we move into this New Year, one of our most pressing challenges, along with maintaining our diligence in stopping the spread of the virus, will be to ensure that the vaccine is made available fairly," Cuomo said in a statement where he also announced the latest coronavirus statistics.

The vaccine is currently available to health care workers likely to come into contact with COVID-19 patients, nursing home residents and staff, as well as other priority groups such as EMTs, EMS workers.

In his message, Cuomo urged congregants to have trust and faith in the vaccine. He said his 89-year-old mother, Matilda, will get the vaccine along with his daughters when it becomes available to them.

COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted members of the Black, Latino and low-income communities. The vaccine’s rollout across the United States and New York has been plagued with delays.

"Until the vaccine is available in the South Bronx, and the East Side of Buffalo, and Wyandanch, and South Jamaica, and Edgerton and East Utica — our health care deserts — our job is not done," Cuomo said. "I'll do my part, but you have to do your part. We all need to have faith and trust in the vaccine, and we need to have generosity in our souls, where we act for the good of one another."

The number of New Yorkers hospitalized with COVID-19 increased to 7,963, and 138 people died from complications of the disease caused by the coronavirus, according to the latest state statistics.

The latest death toll included 11 in Nassau and 13 in Suffolk.