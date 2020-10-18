New York is crafting a statewide coronavirus vaccine strategy that will be implemented in concert with the federal government, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Sunday.

If a vaccine, which is currently unavailable, can eventually be distributed statewide, Cuomo said, this winter could be the last chapter of the virus upending daily life in New York.

At his daily coronavirus briefing in Manhattan, Cuomo noted the state has conducted more than 12 million COVID-19 tests in the past seven months, underscoring the daunting nature of quickly vaccinating 20 million New Yorkers.

"This is a massive undertaking," Cuomo said. "This is a larger operational undertaking I would argue than anything we have done during COVID to date."

Cuomo said the statewide test effort is still in its draft stage but doses would be administered in phases among the population when they become available. The vaccine likely would be administered in two doses, roughly 28-days a part. It is not clear how the program would be funded.

Health care workers in patient-care settings, long-term care facility workers and the most at-risk residents would be the first to get vaccinated under guidelines presented by the governor.

Other essential front line workers that interact with the public and other long-term care facility residents would be vaccinated in Phase 2. Phase 3 would include those over 65 and those under 65 with existing health conditions. All other essential workers would be vaccinated in Phase 4. All healthy adults and children would have access to the vaccination Phase 5.

With a state population of nearly 20 million and many vaccines requiring two doses, potentially 40 million shots would be needed for New York residents.

Separately, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer on Sunday urged the federal government to release $9 billion from the Department of Health and Human Services earmarked for a COVID-19 testing and tracing program.

"That effort will cost money," Schumer said. "The federal government said it would pay for it but so far they are holding back the money."

States/regions in red are included on New York's travel advisory list as of Oct. 13, 2020. Guam and Puerto Rico, not pictured, are also on the list.

The National Governors Association, which is chaired by Cuomo, on Sunday submitted a list of questions to The Trump Administration seeking guidance on effective vaccine implementation, the governor said.

When asked if he is confident the federal government will provide the needed guidance, Cuomo asked and answered his own question.

"Am I confident about the competence of this federal administration or the substance of this federal administration? No. I think I’ve made that abundantly clear. But you do the best you can in every situation," Cuomo said.

The state will continue its strategy of targeting "micro clusters" when outbreaks pop up in neighborhoods to limit the spread, Cuomo said.

Meanwhile, ski resorts will be allowed to open Nov. 6 at 50% capacity, he said. All skiers must wear masks when not eating, drinking or skiing and must maintain social distance from other parties. Gondolas will be restricted to people of the same party.

Schumer (D-NY), said the number of coronavirus cases is on the rise in more than 20 states as well as in parts of Brooklyn, Queens and the Hudson Valley upstate. Like Cuomo, the senator warned that cold weather this winter could mean a second coronavirus wave. Schumer called on the federal government to institute a "robust" testing and tracing program to stem a second wave.

The Senate Minority Leader said New York City alone will require 100,000 tests a day.

"The dithering can’t continue, Schumer said. "We need action now."

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Last month the DHHS and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a 57-page road map for states outlining the Trump Administration’s vaccine distribution plan. The plan calls for a joint effort with states noting that the federal government will provide the vaccine, syringes and alcohol swabs. States must provide other medical supplies including gloves and bandages.

Even with the outline in hand, CDC Director Robert Redfield told lawmakers in September that states will need at least $6 billion in federal funding to cover the cost of supplies and training.

"The time is now for us to be able to get those resources out to the states, and we currently don’t have those resources," Redfield told a Senate panel Sept. 16.

Congressional negotiators have yet to reach a compromise on a coronavirus relief bill, and it’s unclear if they will reach a deal before Election Day.

Trump, during a campaign stop Friday in Fort Myers, Florida, said seniors will be "first in line for the vaccine." Trump said the federal government had partnered with CVS and Walgreens to provide the vaccines at senior homes once it becomes available.

With Laura Figueroa Hernandez and Michael O'Keeffe

Check back for updates on this developing story.