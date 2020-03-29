Newsday is opening this story to all readers so Long Islanders have access to important information about the coronavirus outbreak. All readers can learn the latest news at newsday.com/LiveUpdates

The parking lot at Ponquogue Beach in Hampton Bays on Thursday showed a healthy noontime crowd, with a steady stream of walkers and joggers cresting the nearby Ponquogue Bridge on their way over.

Homes that are normally shuttered until Memorial Day sported rows of Audis, BMWs and Range Rovers. Grocery stores like IGA and Citarella were just catching up to the unusual spring rush.

Flocks of typically summer-only residents and renters have swarmed the Hamptons this month, fleeing COVID-19 hot spots and troubling some local residents and officials who point to spiking infection levels on the East End. Southampton on Thursday reported its cases had leapt to 58 from two over three days.

With New York City considered an epicenter for COVID-19, many had fled to eastern or northern getaways, leaving places like East Hampton and Southampton worried about the impact on year-round residents and local infrastructure. On Friday, the supervisors, mayors and tribal leaders of East End towns sent a letter to Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo requesting measures to limit nonessential traffic to destinations with limited resources, including Southampton’s 124-bed hospital.

"As leaders of East End Towns, Villages and Tribal Government, we are growing increasingly concerned with our local ability to manage the added strain to our local health care system, food markets and other essential businesses needed to maintain the health and safety of our residents," the leaders wrote.

The leaders — including trustees of the Shinnecock Indian Nation, the towns of Southampton, Southold and Riverhead and the villages of Westhampton Beach, Sagaponack, North Haven and Greenport — asked Cuomo to "consider placing temporary limitations on nonessential travel from New York City to our area."

Short-term restrictions could include limits on "daily sightseeing visits and leisure travel to vacation homes," the leaders said, adding, "We are not looking to restrict seasonal residents from using their properties for residential purposes, but we hope that they will adhere to the federal recommendation of self-quarantine, and we hope they will understand the limitations of our local health care system and infrastructure."

In an interview, Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman said the issue came down to the ability to handle the influx.

“Our population doubles in the summer but not in March or April,” he said. “It’s very challenging for us.”

The concern is mirrored by residents.

“A lot of people who are local are really upset to go by the beach and see the parking lot is totally packed. People are everywhere,” said Bonnie Brady, a Montauk resident and recent East Hampton Town Council candidate. “Our infrastructure isn’t made for that year-round.”

She said it took her a week of checking before meat was available at the Montauk IGA. There was plenty of meat on hand at the store Thursday, though toilet paper was nowhere to be found. Cash registers sported newly installed glass guards.

Nichol Dennis-Banks, a former Shinnecock Indian Nation tribal leader, said she was concerned the region’s and the tribe’s limited health resources amid the population spike could quickly overwhelm them. She wants state health officials to provide testing kits specifically for the nation, which is adjacent to a quarantine site in the dormitories of Southampton-Stony Brook College.

“If we go to the Stop & Shop and intermingle with someone from New York City who has it, we could bring COVID-19 back to the reservation,” she said. “Not to provide us with test kits is an injustice.”

For East Hampton Town Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc, the problem was not necessarily the influx of Manhattanites but the daily “trade-parade” of construction crews and landscapers from western Long Island into the Hamptons. Van Scoyoc didn't sign the letter to Cuomo asking for restrictions on nonessential travel from New York City to the East End, saying he was concerned about all travel into the region, not just Manhattanites.

His concern was alleviated Friday when Cuomo issued a statewide ban on all nonessential construction. Van Scoyoc said town police, code enforcers and other employees would visit job sites alerting construction crews of the order and telling them to cease work.

Van Scoyoc said he didn’t sign on to the other supervisors’ letter urging limits on nonessential travel because he didn’t want to “make a scapegoat” of Manhatannites. Most are observing 14-day quarantines, he said, and he noted business districts and parks have remained closed and were largely unoccupied.

The town has a year-round population of around 23,000 and has 50,000 to 70,000 second-home or rentals, and Van Scoyoc said he had heard anecdotally that many of those second homes were occupied.

“I don’t see it as a problem if people are staying home,” he said.