Another school joined the coronavirus COVID-19 closure list Monday, with the Harborfields Central School District announcing high school students will shift to "full remote learning" on Monday and Tuesday — after officials were alerted to "a positive case of COVID-19."

The announcement was made via Twitter on the official district account late Sunday. It was not immediately clear if the positive test involved a student, a teacher or some other staff member. The Tweet said only the decision was made "in conjunction" with the Suffolk County Department of Health and that staff and students would be asked to follow their schedules for live remote learning for each class.

Smithtown Central School District Superintendent Mark Secaur also announced that a student at Smithtown High School West has tested positive — but did not announce any building closures in the district as a result. Secaur said the student had last been in the building on Sept. 11 and wrote that the district was sharing the information with parents "as part of our ongoing efforts to keep the community informed of issues of concern," adding that contact-tracing efforts have been "initiated."

Islip Public Schools announced Friday that COVID-19 quarantine protocols are now being instituted after a student at Sherwood Elementary School tested positive.

In a letter to parents IPS Superintendent Ellen Semel said the student was last in the elementary school building on Sept. 15.

As a result, the district is asking anyone who had been in contact with the unnamed student to quarantine for 14 days — meaning all involved with the student's class have been asked not to return to the building until Sept. 30, Semel wrote.

This applies to anyone who rode the bus with the student, Semel wrote.

"As always," Semel wrote, "the health and safety of our students and staff is our top priority."

