Hempstead awards $2M to open pop-up food banks

Hempstead Town on Tuesday awarded $2 million that it received in federal stimulus aid to Long Island Cares to feed an increasing number of hungry families.

The grant will fund 14 pop-up food banks throughout Hempstead operated by Long Island Cares, using a piece of $133 million in economic help the town received to cover expenses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first four food banks will open in Baldwin, Elmont, Inwood and Roosevelt, where Long Island Cares will distribute 20-pound emergency food boxes twice a week that can feed a family of six. The boxes will include milk, juice, fresh produce when possible and pet food as needed, town officials said.

Town Supervisor Don Clavin said Long Island Cares has seen a 64% increase in demand at food banks, and the new distribution centers could open within the next week or two.

“Nobody in our town will go hungry because of the hardships they have experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said. “Between many of our residents losing their jobs and the grocery stores struggling to meet demand, this funding will keep our food banks stocked for the next couple of months so our residents can be reassured with quality meals.”

Hempstead applied for the $133 million grant through Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford) based on the town’s population of 800,000. The funding is designed for any non-budgeted COVID-19 expenses through Dec. 30.

The town is working with Nassau County, which received $103 million in federal stimulus aid, on how the funding should be spent.

The funding cannot be used to cover lost budget revenue and can be clawed back by the federal government if not spent properly. Clavin has formed an economic advisory committee that includes Long Island Association president Kevin Law, Hofstra University president Stuart Rabinowitz, attorney Joe Belluck, former Sen. Charles Fuschillo Jr., who is president of the Alzheimer’s Association of America, and leaders of the Long Island Federation of Labor and the Builders institute.

A note to our community: As a public service, this article is available for all. Newsday readers support our strong local journalism by subscribing. Please show you value this important work by becoming a subscriber now. SUBSCRIBE Cancel anytime

Clavin said the funding could be used to purchase add personal protective equipment and upgrading town facilities, such as no-touch bathrooms for disease control. The town will also look at whether the funding can be used for small business assistance, colleges and universities.

“This money was allocated for the town and for the benefit of town residents,” Clavin said. “It is for their health and safety and to help their mindset with the ability to get jobs and get the economy restarted. We want to utilize funds to generate an economic recovery for the Town of Hempstead and every small business we can help.”